Dock Dogs was one of the many shows at this year’s Pet Lover Show. (Joshua Watkins/Black Press)

VIDEO: Pet Lover Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show at Tradex

Attendees packed Tradex in Abbotsford for the annual Pet Lover Show on Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured performances from dogs, a number of seminars for all types of pet owners and dozens of vendors.

Video by: Joshua Watkins/Black Press

