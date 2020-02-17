VIDEO: Planes and hockey games – Family Day around Langley

Museum of Flight held an annual gathering while the Vancouver Giants faced off against Seattle

Family Day was filled with activities for folks of all ages and interests on Monday, Feb. 17.

For fans of flying, the Canadian Museum of Flight opened up many of their planes so guests could get in a couple up-close views from a variety of different cockpits.

Alejandro Gil Gallo brought his wife and two children after many years spent in Langley, and thought Family Day was a great excuse to come check it out.

“It’s Family Day. This was something in our own backyard and just a good way to spend the day together,” he said.

Competition was stiff in the “make your own paper airplane” craft room where guests of all ages got a chance to use their imagination and piece together something that flew.

A target area to test the planes out was set up, making the room an areal war zone.

READ MORE: Spend Family Day with the Vancouver Giants

Carla Deminchuk, events and promotions coordinator, said a couple of plane start-ups, sprinkle-filled “unicorn” hot chocolate, and brand new signs explaining aircraft history brought in more than 800 guests.

At the Langley Events Centre (LEC), Dana Matheson, owner of Langley business C&D Logistics, hosted a Family Day event for the seventh year.

Families were invited to head down to the LEC for a WHL game with the Vancouver Giants facing off against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

A games room with a variety of different games like floor hockey, cornhole boards, and an obstacle course kept fans busy until the puck dropped at 2 p.m.

Langley City had a day of physical activity with an array of family-oriented fitness classes, as well as a bouncy castle and craft space where faces were painted and balloon animals and caricatures were offered up.

Family swims, skates, and special programming at the Langley Centennial Museum and Fort Langley National Historic Site were also part of the holiday Monday.

