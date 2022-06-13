VIDEO: Pontiac collector glad to be back at Langley show and shine

Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine, and president Terry Beale was pleased with the turnout. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Just shy of 60 car collectors brought their vehicles to a Langley car show Sunday, June 12. The event was the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club show and shine. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Admittedly, Terry Beale would have thought twice about bringing his pristinely restored 1958 Pontiac wagon to the car show in Langley on Sunday – if not for the fact that he is president and organizer of the event.

Rain – and often just the threat of being dumped on – is enough to keep custom and classic car owners from venturing out to shows anywhere in the Lower Mainland.

“A lot of them baby their cars and don’t want to get them wet,” Beale said, noting a lot of money and TLC often goes into the restoration or preservation of these vehicles. So, he emphatizes.

But despite grey skies and potential rains early Sunday morning, still close to 60 cars and trucks – specifically Pontiacs, (along with a smattering of Buicks, Oldsmobiles, and a few GMC pickups) turned out for the 34th annual Pacific Performance Pontiac Car Club’s show and shine.

Once again the car owners and enthusiasts packed the parking lot of KMS Tools, on the border of Langley and Surrey. There were collectors from throughout the Lower Mainland and as far away as Kamloops, who came out for the first show since 2019.

UPCOMING: Langley Good Times Cruise-in hopes to bring back Concours d’Elegance to Aldergrove

“It’s a fantastic show,” Beale said, not at all disappointed by the turnout. He noted, however, that their highest turn out in past was 108 vehicles.

Plans are already in the works for next year’s show, with the same location and similiar date expected, but hopes for even more vehicles, Beal said.

He brought his baby, the station wagon from his home in Port Coquitlam to Langley at 6 a.m. that morning. He’s always proud – like many in attendance for the show and shine – to show off his vehicle, which he explained is very rare.

It’s a Canadian built car and there were only 251 made, he explained.

Very few are still around, Beale said, noting many of the machines were reduced to rubble during the era of demolition derbies – the Pontiac wagons proving among the most popular choice of weapon in the rings during the 1960s and ’70s because of their full size and solid construction.

RECENT SHOWS:

VIDEO: Thousands attend Brookswood Secondary car show

VIDEO: Country Car show returns to Aldergrove

VIDEO: First post-pandemic car show at D.W. Poppy Secondary set records

VIDEO: Langley Area Mostly British car show resumes in Fort Langley after two-year interruption

Poor weather and classic cars don’t mix

.

Car ShowsLangley