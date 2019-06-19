As he watched the planes fly over the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley, four-year-old Barrett Chen from Abbotsford followed every swoop and turn with his own plane. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: ‘Pops, Props and Hops’ event draws crowds at Canadian Museum of Flight

Langley non-profit gets 1937 Waco Cabin ‘Big Red’ back in the air

“Pops, Props and Hops” was a resounding success for the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley.

Approximately 800 people attended the event, the museum reported, raising an estimated $4,000.

Turnout during the day peaked for the official Waco Cabin start-up and flyover at 1 p.m.

Known as “Big Red,” the plane was airworthy again after a four hiatus to fix several maintenance issues including fixing a fuel tank leak that also involved major fabric repair work

READ MORE: “Big Red” flies

In addition to the Waco Cabin, the Fleet Canuck and Sopwith Pup also flew.

READ MORE: From Airbus to biplane at Langley museum of flight

The non-profit Canadian Museum of Flight houses over 25 aircraft, both static and flying, ranging from the only displayed Handley Page Hampden bomber to a Lockheed T-33 Silver Star jet trainer.

More photos can be veiwed online.

Most Read