VIDEO: ‘Pops, Props and Hops’ event draws crowds at Canadian Museum of Flight

“Pops, Props and Hops” was a resounding success for the Canadian Museum of Flight in Langley.
Approximately 800 people attended the event, the museum reported, raising an estimated $4,000.
Turnout during the day peaked for the official Waco Cabin start-up and flyover at 1 p.m.
Known as “Big Red,” the plane was airworthy again after a four hiatus to fix several maintenance issues including fixing a fuel tank leak that also involved major fabric repair work
In addition to the Waco Cabin, the Fleet Canuck and Sopwith Pup also flew.
The non-profit Canadian Museum of Flight houses over 25 aircraft, both static and flying, ranging from the only displayed Handley Page Hampden bomber to a Lockheed T-33 Silver Star jet trainer.
