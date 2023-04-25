VIDEO: Popsicle sticks and a ‘fun blouse’ elements in winning City ‘up-cycle’ challenge entries

Two Langley City residents won an upcycling challenge for Earth Day in Langley City with two very different entries on Saturday, April 22
Byron Murray, 11, won in his age category for his recycled wood vehicle, while Sandra Reams, 82, won for what she described as a “funky purse.”
Murray, who said he enjoys woodworking with his father, explained his entry was “kind of like a boat and a car together.”
“A lot of it’s Popsicle sticks and [parts from] this boat I made,” Murray told the Langley Advance Times.
Dad Mike, who took third in the adult category with his staircase sculpture design, said Byron particularly enjoyed consuming the Popsicles that were used in the recycled design.
Reams assembled her winning purse design from a variety of sources.
“So I love to go to the thrift store, and then I found an old grocery bag,” Reams said.
“Then I had this fun blouse, and I thought okay, I love the colors and the drape, so I sewed the blouse onto the bag, and then to decorate, I added earrings to give it a little personality.”
Both winners were awarded $50 worth of “downtown dollars” from the Downtown Langley Business Association.
It marked the second time Earth Day has been held in Langley City.
Organized by the City Environmental Sustainability Committee, with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), it included workshops on container gardening, making do-it-yourself cleaners and Earth Day bingo, kid’s games and a plant and compost giveaway.
More images of the event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.
