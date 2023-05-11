VIDEO: Power of the Purse restored

Langley’s Brandi Ranger was the top Soroptimists scholarship winner. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. Event chair Diane Summers was elated with the outcome. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Langley’s Brandi Ranger was the top Soroptimists scholarship winner. She attended with her mother and biggest cheerleader, Michelle. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. Once again, the emcee was Jim McGregor. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) Tables full of purses were sold and auctioned off last Thursday by the Soroptimists of the Langleys as part of their yearly fundraiser and scholarship awards night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Long-time Langley Soroptimist and community champion Karen Wandler passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before her favourite event of the year – the Power of the Purse.

So the women in her life – her daughter and many members of the organization, who have volunteered along side her at this event through the years – stepped things up, determined to make the return of the popular fundraiser more successful than ever, in Wandler’s honour.

The goal was achieved, in spades, said fellow Soroptimist and program chair Linda Pugh.

“We pulled together a little more,” she said, to sell event tickets, to push up the auction bids, to sell all the purses and jewelry, and increase the total raised in memory of Wandler.

“I think we made her proud,” she said.

While the fundraising tally was not yet known, event organizer Diane Summers was confident this year’s Power of the Purse will go down in the history books as one of the best.

She described the energy in the room that night as “electric,” and was “very pleased with how it turned out,” excited to do it all over again next year.

In keeping with the Soroptimists of the Langleys mandate of improving the lives of women and girls, most of the money raised from this yearly event goes back to the organization’s scholarship initiative, called Live Your Dream education and training awards for women.

And, depending on the amount raised, some money might also be earmarked for the group’s Dream It! Be It! It, too, is an education initiative – specifically a career exploration program – for girls between the ages of 12 and 17, said Summers.

As for the scholarships, Pugh explained that typically each year three women – who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and are seeking to return to school – are selected to receive a minimum $1,000 education grant.

Brandi Ranger, 40 of Brookswood, was the top recipient in 2023. She attended along with her mother, Michelle, to receive the award and share her story.

Five years ago, she was living in Alberta in “a very abusive relationship.” She and her two young daughters packed up a few things in their car and fled.

“I was terrified. I had nothing but a backpack full of clothes. I knew that I needed to protect myself and my girls and that if I ever wanted to see change, I had to be the change. I picked up all the pieces and moved to Langley to start a new life,” she shared.

“The road to healing has been long and I have had to overcome many obstacles, but that never once stopped me from pursuing my dreams,” Ranger told the packed banquet rooms at the George Preston Recreation Centre last Thursday night.

”I always wanted to become a teacher, but living in an abusive relationship my dreams faded,” she recalled.

Four years ago, that all changed.

She became an education assistant in an elementary school and realized working with children was her true passion. She knew she just had to become a teacher.

For years, she took one course at a time – because that’s all she could afford.

In January 2022, she completed a bachelor of integrated studies. And last August, she began “the journey of a lifetime” when she was accepted into the bachelor of education program at UFV.

“I was determined to go. I had no funding, did not qualify for any financial aid, and had zero child support. I got accepted into the program, and I knew that this was my opportunity to change my life, my girls’ lives, and the lives of so many others. I applied to every scholarship and bursary possible. I made promises with financial aid to pay my tuition fees despite not knowing for sure if funding would come through,” Ranger admitted.

“But I had faith, and I knew in my heart that it was going to happen.”

Among those, she applied for the Live Your Dream scholarship and was “absolutely thrilled” to learn back in February that she was a recipient. As the top-place winner, she received $3,000.

“This scholarship has made such a huge impact on my life and my girls.”

The day before Power of the Purse, where she shared her story, Ranger was able to secure a job with the Langley School District, and said she’s over the moon excited to start there this fall.

In the meantime, she graduates this June. But her educational pursuits won’t end there. She recently applied and was accepted into the master of educational leadership program – also at UFV. Designed for working professionals, it starts part-time in July.

“As a single parent, it has not been easy juggling the responsibilities of parenthood and pursuing my education, and this scholarship has gone a long way in helping me achieve my academic and professional goals,” Ranger said.

“This scholarship has not only alleviated some of the financial burden, but has also given me the motivation to continue working hard towards my future… This scholarship brought me one step closer to achieving my dreams and providing a better life for my family. This truly makes a difference. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ranger hoped, by sharing a bit of her story, to inspire other women to learn about Soroptimists and the funding opportunities available to help them pursue their dreams – like she did.

Last Thursday’s dinner, as well as the purse sale and auction, was a sold out event with about 150 women and a handful of men present. Summers said the last event in 2019 – pre-COVID – raised about $6,500. They didn’t have final figures for this year, but she was able to confirm they had definitely surpassed the amount raised last time.

In the meantime, Soroptimists of the Langleys meets the first Tuesday of most months at Andrea’s Restaurant, at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, people can visit their website at silangleys.ca or follow them on Facebook.

charityfundraiserLangley