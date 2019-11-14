VIDEO: Realtors battle it out over Park Avenue, the Electric Company, and the railroads

Third Realtor Monopoly fundraiser held in Langley to help New Hope Community Services

The third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser welcomed a sold out crowd of real estate professionals in the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver to Trading Post Brewing.

Battling it out see who gets own own iconic properties like Baltic Avenue or who’s the $10 runner-up in a beauty contest via the Community Chest; the fundraiser ran from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening – live music, food and drink, and door prizes round out festivities.

David Smith, of David Smith Homes with Royal LePage Wolstencroft, started the tournament in 2017, thinking the obvious connection between realtors and Monopoly was the perfect way to have fun and do some good.

“My 13-year-old sister beat me in a game of Monopoly, and I thought, ‘that shouldn’t happen. I’m a realtor, I should be better at this’,” Smith explained.

With a price tag of $100 per ticket, double what it’s been the past two years, all funds raised go to help out New Hope Community Services.

New Hope provides housing and support services for refugee families as they transition into life in Canada, operating a 13-unit apartment building in Surrey.

Read More: Langley realtor uses Monopoly tournament to add to refugee group’s community chest

“We raised $4,000 the first year we did it, and the second year, we raised over $10,000 – so it’s growing,” Smith said.

With twelve separate games going at the same time (and four realtors to a table), nearly fifty participants filled the brewery up to take part.

For good measure, Smith threw in a couple inventive rules to spice the night up, including doubling and even tripling Monopoly rent costs as the night went on.

For $20, people could see to it their opposition only used their mouth traverse the board for one full round.

The winners of each table earned a trophy while an over champ was crowned with an oversized statuette.

Wanting to bring realtors all over the Lower Mainland for an evening consisting of fun and friendly competition, Smith felt the night was a success on multiple levels and hopes to continue and grow the fundraiser in the years to come.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

