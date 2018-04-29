VIDEO: Record participation at Fort Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

An enthusiastic group of people and pets set off from the start line at Derby Reach Regional Park early Sunday morning, for the Furry Tails Foot Race fundraiser supporting the Langley Animal Protection Society. Troy Landreville Langley Times

To grasp just how far Chance has come, you have to know where he came from.

When Ian and Rachael Keeley adopted the five-year-old Akbash dog from the Langley Animal Protection Society a year ago, Chance was timid and skittish. Everyday things like steam vents and passing cars startled him, and he didn’t want to leave the sanctuary of his kennel.

And while Chance was a tad reserved Sunday morning as he and his family prepared to take part in LAPS’ Furry Tails Foot Race fundraiser at Fort Langley’s Derby Reach Regional Park, he has come a long way.

“Now he loves exploring places and loves exploring this park,” said Rachael, who credits the extra care and attention LAPS’ volunteers gave to Chance to ensure he was ready for adoption.

“He was a really shy dog, but since he’s come home with us, he really came out of his shell,” Rachael said. “Especially with the work that the trainers from LAPS did with him. They worked so hard with him.”

Taking Chance to the third annual Furry Tails Foot Race — a 5K and 10K fun run/walk through the park’s trails — was the couple’s way of giving back to LAPS.

“We’re here to support LAPS,” Rachael said. “One of our cats is from LAPS as well as (Chance) so we have two alumni. We really love the organization.”

‘Fun race’

A record number of 138 participants braved the rainfall to get in some Sunday morning exercise, while at the same time raising funds for to help the stray, lost and unwanted dogs and cats being cared for at LAPS’ Patti Dale Animal Shelter.

This year’s goal is to surpass the $8,000 mark for the cause.

“This is such a fun race,” said LAPS marketing coordinator Emily Bush. “I love it. It’s so nice that it’s a casual environment where people and their pets can come out and show their support for the animals. We have such an incredible and supportive community. It’s so great to have everybody… come out and show their support.”

 

These two Bernese Mountain Dogs couldn’t wait to get going, as they prepared for the start of the Furry Tails Foot Race in Fort Langley on Sunday morning. People and their pets ran and walked 5K and 10K routes at Derby Reach Regional Park to raise funds for the stray, lost, and unwanted dogs and cats being cared for at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Younger runners took off from the start line to begin the Furry Tails Foot Race in Fort Langley on Sunday morning. People and their pets ran and walked 5K and 10K routes at Derby Reach Regional Park to raise funds for the stray, lost, and unwanted dogs and cats being cared for at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Chance, with owners Rachael and Ian Keeley, were among the participants taking part in the Furry Tails Foot Race in Fort Langley on Sunday morning. People and their pets ran and walked 5K and 10K routes at Derby Reach Regional Park to raise funds for the stray, lost, and unwanted dogs and cats being cared for at Langley Animal Protection Society’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter. Troy Landreville Langley Times

