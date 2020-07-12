Organizer Ken Johnson pulled out of the Highland Village parking lot to lead more than 200 vehicles on a return road trip to Harrison from Langley City on Sunday, July 12 to raise money to help families battle cancer (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Record turnout for third annual Langley car show against cancer

Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show was turned into a road trip because of COVID-19

Langley City resident John White has been a fan of classic British Jaguar sports cars ever since he was a kid growing up in Epson, England.

On Sunday morning, July 12, White was at the wheel of his gleaming 1997 aquamarine Jaguar convertible, one of more than 200 vehicles that showed up for the third annual Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show.

While he waited for the starting signal, White explained how he doesn’t ever plan to sell his car, and how restoring it required work on the engine, transmission and suspension, among other things.

“It wasn’t beautiful when I bought it,” White remarked.

This year, thanks to COVID-19, organizers of the annual fundraiser decided against holding a car show in the Highland Plaza mall parking lot where Brogan’s is located, changing it into a four-hour ride from Langley City to Chilliwack and Harrison, and back again.

Organizer Ken Johnson had been worrying about the weather, noting people who have gone to great lengths to restore old cars to better-than-mint condition tend not to take them out in the rain.

While there were a few clouds, Sunday was dry and warm, and almost all the convertibles arrived with their tops down.

“It looks like there is a heaven for us,” Johnson smiled.

A total of 225 cars were lined up in the plaza parking lot by the time the cruise got underway, and other cars joined in along the route.

It was the best turnout yet for the event.

READ MORE: Ride for cancer in Langley will take place Sunday, despite COVID-19

Cancer is a personal issue for Johnson, whose wife Theresa is a cancer survivor.

He lost one of his best friends to cancer as well, and several other friends are battling the disease.

“We’re trying to help any way we can.”

Money raised by the ride will go to specific families nominated by readers of the ride Facebook page, he explained

READ ALSO: ‘Our hands are tied’: Langley Good Times Cruise-In announces cancellation due to COVID-19

In the first year, the car show raised $3,700 that was distributed to three local families.

The second annual Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show raised $2,900 for the cause.

This year, contributions were expected to set a record, thanks to a $4,000 donation by the “mister Blake Foundation” established by Vancouver-based Blake Elliott Jr. a former teen pop star who was part of “Mr Blake and the Crestwoods” a Canadian group who had a chart-topping hit with their version of “ I Only Want To Be With You.”

“It’s from my music royalties,” Blake elaborated, after arriving in a classic Cadillac convertible to take part in the ride.

According to his personal website, the foundation has distributed more than $250,000 in donations to various worthy causes over the years, including the Happy Herd farm sanctuary in Aldergrove, Diabetes Canada, CKNW Orphan’s Fund, and AIDS awareness charities, to name a few.

Donations to the Langley campaign can also be made at the GoFundMe page for Brogan’s Fight Against Cancer Car Cruise or by e-transfer.

For more information, email oldfartscarclub@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show.

More photos from this year’s ride can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.


Coronavirus

Langley City resident John White showed up in his restored 1997 Jaguar convertible along with more than 200 other vehicles to take part in a return road trip from Langley City to Harrison on Sunday, July 12 to raise money to help families battle cancer (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Organizer Ken Johnson and family led more than 200 vehicles on a return road trip to Harrison from Langley City on Sunday, July 12 to raise money to help families battle cancer (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One of the more than 200 vehicles that took part in on a return road trip to Harrison from Langley City on Sunday, July 12 to raise money to help families battle cancer (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

