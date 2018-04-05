Video screen grab

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

In honour of ‘Throwback Thursday’ today, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Tweeted out a fascinating video of Langley and Surrey in 1966.

The video, which is part of the BC Road Trip Time Machine series, takes viewers along Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge and into Langley.

Click here to see more retro videos of B.C.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley women’s group helping prevent sex trafficking
Next story
VIDEO: Giving a little makes a big difference in Langley

Just Posted

Five Giant off-season questions

Vancouver aims to build on successful 2017/18 season

Langley women’s group helping prevent sex trafficking

Soroptimists of the Langleys gave a few more thousand dollars to Childre of the Street Society.

Quick turn around for Langley playwrights

TWU students hosts the annual 24 Hour Theatre where they take a concept from idea to stage in a day.

Hadwin flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in fourth-place tie midway through opening round at Augusta National.

Aldergrove sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

Fraser Health to open regional treatment centre for youth

Residential 20-bed facility for youth will tackle problematic substance use with a holistic approach

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Report provides strategic, immediate and long-term recommendations.

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

4 staff members killed in attack at Turkish university

Police say a gunman has killed four people in central Turkey

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

More support needed for those aging with autism

According to a report individuals with autism need support and resources as they age

Ski resort official glad to see to see Coquihalla safety improvements

Kelowna - Michael Ballingall said it has been needed for a long time

Most Read