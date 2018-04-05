Video screen grab

VIDEO: Retro film shows Langley and Surrey in 1966

New BC Road Trip Time Machine video takes viewers down Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge

In honour of ‘Throwback Thursday’ today, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Tweeted out a fascinating video of Langley and Surrey in 1966.

The video, which is part of the BC Road Trip Time Machine series, takes audience along Highway 1, across the old Port Mann Bridge and into Langley.

