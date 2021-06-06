VIDEO: Return of Murrayville community garage sale reveals plenty of pent-up demand

Response to the event, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, called ‘crazy busy’

About half an hour after they opened their garage doors, many of the items Kim and Paul McDougall put out for sale at their Murrayville home were sold.

“Half of the stuff was gone,” Kim said.

“We had so many people all lined up to come in. It was great.”

Proceeds of the McDougall sale were going to the Second Step Equine horse rescue service, which was also accepting donations at the Saturday, June 5 event.

It was the eighth annual Murrayville community garage sale, which, technically, would have been the ninth, if it wasn’t for the pandemic that forced its cancellation last year.

Organizers Chris McGill and Miquelle O’Connor, of McGill Realtors, ran out of maps to hand out early on and had to print out more.

“Luckily, our office is across the street,” McGill explained.

About 150 maps were run off, and that number doesn’t account for people who downloaded the map online, O’Connor noted.

About 50 households registered to take part in the community garage sale.

“We had reports it’s crazy busy,” McGill commented.

By the time the two were taking down their awning near the five corners intersection in Murrayville, they had just one map left, and it was picked up just before they left by a late-arriving bargain hunter.

O’Connor thinks there was a lot of pent-up interest in the garage sale.

“A lot of people purging their closets,” she laughed.

It didn’t hurt that the weather was near-perfect, she added.

