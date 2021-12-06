VIDEO: Return of the giving tree: Aldergrove store wants to grant seniors wishes

Near the entrance to the Aldergrove Save-On Foods store stands a giving tree. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Tony Angelatos, assistant store manager, explained it allows customers and staff to meet the Christmas wishes of seniors living at the Jackman Manor care facility. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)

One again, the Aldergrove Save-On Foods store at Fraser Hwy. and 264th St. has a giving tree.

Standing near the entrance, it bears decorations that list the Christmas wishes of seniors living at the Jackman Manor care facility in Aldergrove, and shoppers are invited to remove them and make a purchase to fill the request.

And, once again, staff are looking forward to making those wishes come true, said Tony Angelatos, assistant store manager.

“It’s going to be extra special for us,” Angelatos told the Langley Advance Times.

He explained that mostly, the seniors are asking for “simple things that we take for granted,” like socks and heaters.

Aldergrove Save-On Foods cash office team member Laura, was the inspiration for the giving tree.

Last year, after she and her granddaughter had donated to a local care home, she contacted Jackman Manor to ask about getting presents for the seniors through the store.

Manor staff came back with a list of names and specific items each senior wanted for Christmas.

It amounted to 84 presents in total, enough to fill a truck, all delivered on Dec. 22 along with a basket of coffee gift cards and goodies to thank the frontline workers at the manor.

“It was very touching [last year], all the ornaments were gone within in four or five days,” Angelatos recalled.

“I personally had someone phone me from Salmon Arm to thank the store for providing his brother a Christmas gift. To be honest, it actually teared me up a little bit, because he was crying on the phone.”

Angelatos is hoping people will come through again for the seniors.

No one will be left out, he promised.

“Everyone on here is going to get something, no matter what. “

