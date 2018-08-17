Dave Price from Boss Hogs at Langley RibFest. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

VIDEO: RibFest kicks off in Langley

Free event features barbecue ribs, chicken, pork and brisket from Canada’s top rib artists

There’s a different kind of smoke hovering over McLeod Athletic Park this weekend, and it will get the taste buds going.

Slow-cooked ribs, chicken, pork and brisket are available to sample all weekend at Langley’s first RibFest, which continues tonight until 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the park at the corner of 216 Street and 56 Avenue.

Featuring food from five award winning barbecue masters, the event also includes a corn booth, beer garden, live music, and kids zone complete with blow up rides and games.

“It’s a fabulous weekend for families,” said Pauline Buck, member of the Rotary Club of Aldergrove and spokesperson for the event.

“It’s just really a hoot.”

The event is organized by the four Rotary Clubs of Langley, with sponsorship by the four credit unions in Langley.

While free to attend, all proceeds raised will go back into the community through Rotary’s various projects.

Later today, at 6 p.m., and tomorrow at 1 p.m., demonstrations are planned by Langley Pig Save, a group that advocates against the consumption of animals.


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

LA Robinson from Gator BBQ at Langley RibFest. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Ellissa Brooks, 9, of Surrey zips down a blow-up slide in the kids zone at Langley RibFest. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Ewen McCormick and David Kigg from Prairie Smoke and Spice, Canada’s winningest BBQ Team with over 180 awards and 18 grad championships. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

The team from Boss Hogs spent the afternoon yelling chants to visitors at Langley RibFest. The team is made up of Todd Stewart, Matt Gavin, Alicia LaForme, Nick Roller, Steve Barbaric, Nicole Babb, Stu McTaggart, Dave Price and Mike Halfday. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

In addition to the good food, RibFest has a lineup of entertainment throughout the whole weekend. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

LA Robinson of Gator BBQ prepares some fall-off-the-bone meat for Langley RibFest. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

LA Robinson of Gator BBQ prepares some fall-off-the-bone meat for Langley RibFest. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Previous story
Bevy of remarkable birthdays celebrated in Aldergrove

Just Posted

Spartans squeak out pre-season soccer victory in Oregon

Trinity Western’s women’s soccer team plays in Washington today, then at home on Saturday night.

Langley woman’s graduation marks expansion of PTSD service dog program

Delta-based B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs Society and Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs merging to service to more veterans

Bevy of remarkable birthdays celebrated in Aldergrove

Maudie MacPherson (age 101), Vera Banner (91) and Alice Utas (95)

Take-home naloxone may be replacing 911 calls in parts of Lower Mainland

Naloxone kits handed out up 29% over 2017, ambulance calls and emergency visits down 22-24%, deaths hold steady

Pond hockey banned in public parks under updated Township bylaw

Public spaces bylaw imposes new restrictions on smoking, possession of drug paraphernalia, geocaching and more

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

Surrey’s new bylaw focuses on ensuring people no longer feed the birds, ahead of relocation

VIDEO: RibFest kicks off in Langley

Free event features barbecue ribs, chicken, pork and brisket from Canada’s top rib artists

Hospitals to see ‘delays’ in care after losing Saudi students, health group says

About 1,000 Saudi residents called back to kingdom after suspending diplomatic relations with Canada

Bernier diatribe against ‘extreme multiculturalism’ boosts Liberal coffers

Party spokesperson Braeden Caley says online donations doubled, social media engagement quadrupled

‘Disjointed’ system hinders British Columbia First Nations in wildfire fight

More than 550 wildfires were burning in B.C. and crews were bracing for wind and dry lightning

Castlegar bridge designed by architect of collapsed Italian bridge

Riccardo Morandi designed the Kinnaird Bridge, which is part of Highway 3.

Federal government announces over $115 million to Royal Canadian Navy

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan was at Victoria’s CFB Esquimalt to announce missile system upgrades

Surrey looks to target illegal dumpers with surveillance cameras

Since 2007, illegal dumping has cost the City of Surrey more than $8.5 million dollars

Most Read

  • VIDEO: RibFest kicks off in Langley

    Free event features barbecue ribs, chicken, pork and brisket from Canada’s top rib artists