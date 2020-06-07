VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

Riders kept their distance before the event got underway

Doug Penner and his mom Allison awaited the start of the 2020 edition of the fundraising ride that bears his name, in the parking lot of the shuttered Walnut Grove Cineplex movie theatres on Sunday, June 7 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Cam Penner was cheerfully explaining why motorcycle riding is pretty much the definition of a socially distant activity as the 2020 edition of the annual Ride for Doug was about to get underway on Sunday afternoon, June 7, in Langley.

“You’re always wearing a mask, you’ve got gloves on, and nobody want to get within six feet of you,” Penner observed.

This year, the 14th annual edition of the fundraiser named after his son was taking place during a coronavirus pandemic that has prevented the 17-year-old Doug from properly celebrating his completion of Grade 12 with a grad party.

It also forced a number of changes to the annual ride.

Riders who were not close family kept a minimum six feet from other participants.

Instead of all the participants gathering at once in one location to begin the ride, they were divided into different groups in four well-separated locations in the parking lot of the sprawling Colossus Cineplex movie theatre complex in Walnut Grove.

Doug and his family began by making a circuit of the parking lot, with riders in the different groups pulling out behind them to follow.

“We’re trying make it as fun as we can while keeping everybody safe,” Cam explained.

Among the riders were South Surrey couple Owen and Donna Barclay, who have participated in all but one of the rides since they began.

“When we started it was 17 riders,” Owen recalled.

“At it’s peak it was 100.”

Both were wearing “grad” decorations on their helmets and had decorated their motorcycle in Doug’s school colours.

They explained they attend because their son Ryan, who passed away at 19, had the same kind of illness Doug is battling.

Like Doug, Ryan was a huge fan of motorcycles, especially Harleys, and made the news when his family commissioned a custom wheelchair with big tires and Harley-Davidson colours so Ryan could wheel onto the sand at a local beach.

“We miss him like crazy,” Owen said.

About 50 riders took part this year.

It was a shorter ride than usual because arranging breaks and passing out snacks and drinks at rest stops was going to be a problem under COVID-19 rules.

After leaving the theatre complex parking lot, riders took back roads through Maple Ridge and Mission before ending up in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley/Abbotsford Centre parking lot.

Instead of a registration fee, participants were asked to donate instead at www.RideForDoug.com/donate-now.

In place of the barbecue and post-ride conversations that are a highlight of the event, this year, the family was planning to broadcast a get-together for all who want to watch – and take part in – on a live Youtube feed, which would allow people to communicate through the chat window.

Doug has Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), an inherited disorder that affects one in 5,000 males at birth. It very rarely affects girls.

Muscles become weaker as the patient gets older, and there is no known cure.

When Doug was diagnosed, his father conceived of the idea for a charity motorcycle ride through the Fraser Valley.

So far, supporters have helped to raise around $250,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada through the Ride For Doug, money that has supported research, and funded equipment for muscular dystrophy patients.



Owen Barclay, whose son Ryan had the same condition as Doug Penner, showed up for the June 7 ride with a grad-themed helmet to celebrate Doug’s graduation from Grade 12 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)