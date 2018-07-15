VIDEO: Riding against MS in Langley

MS Riders depart Thunderbird Show Park. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

About 130 riders and 20 teams had raised over $140,000 to fight Multiple Sclerosis by the second day of the two day MS Bike — Fraser Valley Experience fundraising event in Langley on Sunday.

There were one or two close encounters with cars on Saturday, which led Tania Vrionis, President of the B.C. and Yukon division of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, to remind motorists to give the riders some space when the ride resume Sunday.

“They’re out there for a great cause and we want to make sure they are safe and taken care of,” Vrionis said.

Retired Langley firefighter Tim Baillie rode with the Easy Riders team, who were all representing family members battling MS.

Baillie said he was personally riding for his mother who was diagnosed with MS more than 30 years ago.

The group of friends have been raising funds for MS for over 15 years, starting with the walk for MS in White Rock, Baillie said.

“It’s a fun ride ,” Baillie said of the bike ride.

“You can do it according to your ability, it’s not a race.”

Rider Lloyd Dykstra was one of several who rode with plastic wine glasses attached to their helmets.

He wasn’t exactly sure why, because he had just started with the team .

“They ride with wine glasses, so they gave me one,” he said, laughing.

Other riders suggested it might have something to do with the fact the ride began and ended at the Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, where wine drinking is permitted.

READ MORE: Eight years, $26K and counting for Surrey cyclist on MS Ride this weekend

As of Sunday morning, the Fraser Valley ride had raised over $123,000 online toward the $185,000 goal.

With other sources of donations added, organizers said the amount collected was over $140,000 as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley City MS Walk beats fundraising goal

The Fraser Valley circuit is one of four MS Ride events held in B.C., part of the largest fundraising cycling series in North America.

Funds raised support research into the cause, treatment and cure of MS as well as provide valuable services, programs and advocacy for Canadians affected by the condition.

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world.

Every day, three more Canadians are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable illness that affects vision, balance, memory and mobility.

The causes is not known and there is no cure.


Tim Baillie of Langley is part of the Easy Riders team that has, so far, raised over $180,000 to fight MS. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Lloyd Dykstra was one of several riders who took part with a wine glass attached to their helmets. He said the decoration was a team decision and he wasn’t sure why, exactly. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Every type of bike was on view. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

