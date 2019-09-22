VIDEO: Rock and gem show a smashing good time in Aldergrove

Alice Bolam, 11, of Aldergrove, had fun at the ‘rock smash’ for young visitors at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club 60th annual show at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners hall. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

Alice Bolam, 11, of Aldergrove, had a huge grin as she positioned a wooden mallet over a rock.

Down it came and the imitation rock, made up of a mix of waste from soapstone carvings, sawdust and wood glue, became a pile of dusty fragments with a surprise gift inside.

“That was fun,” Alice said.

It was the 60th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem (FVR&G) Club, their diamond anniversary, and the club was marking the occasion at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners (OAP) hall with a ‘rock smash’ for young people.

For adults, there were dealers, rocks, crystals, gem stones, minerals,and lapidary supplies.

Club members displayed their crafts and collections, there was a silent auction, door prizes and a lunch counter.

Aldergrove residents and long-time club members Ron and Sue Vauthrin were among the many vendors, with hand-made silver jewelry among the items on display at their table.

“We’ve been rock hounds and I kind of branched into silversmithing,” Ron explained.

Club president Carol Alexander said she was always interested in rocks.

“I kept thinking I should really join a club,” Alexander said.

When she did, she found the Fraser Valley club was composed of “the most wonderful people.”

“Their heart is in the rocks,” Alexander enthused.

“You learn so much.”

The club, which is devoted to the study, collecting, cutting, polishing and engraving of gemstones, minerals and rocks, began operation in 1959 with a core of enthusiasts who had taken night school courses together.

Their first meeting was held in the Orange Hall at Otter and Fraser Highway.

The FVR&G were the first group to rent space in the new Aldergrove OAP hall in 1964.

The club has hosted their annual Rock and Gem show there ever since.

While the club recently moved into new premises the FVRGC, which is a part of the B.C. Lapidary Society, still conducts monthly meetings in the hall every second Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m.

The club has more than 130 adult and 30 youth members from around the Lower Mainland.

The club is a member of the BC Lapidary Society (see http://www.bclapidary.com/) and also has a Facebook page (see https://www.facebook.com/FVRGCAldergrove).

The club’s annual show and sale began Saturday (Sept. 21) and continued Sunday (Sept. 22) at the OAP hall at 3016 273rd St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sue and Ron Vauthrin, self-described ‘rock hounds’ from Aldergrove, were among the vendors at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club 60th annual show at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners hall. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

Almost every imaginable type of rock was on view at at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club 60th annual show at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners hall. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

Potential buyers at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club 60th annual show at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners hall. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

Some of the items that were on display at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club 60th annual show at the Aldergrove Old Age Pensioners hall. Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times