VIDEO: Saturday biggest day yet for Aldergrove Fair

Dan Holiday drew and fired in a blur of motion during a fast draw competition Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Velvet Roder, 11, showed off her hoop skills in the kids play zone Saturday, July 16 to the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) The flag of Ukraine was added to a display of military vehicles on Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An ‘island princess’ paid a visit Saturday, July 16 to the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Robin McIntosh, president of the Aldergrove Fair, described it as a “big day.”

Saturday, July 16, was the longest of the four days for the event at its Aldergrove Athletic Park site at 26845 27th Ave., running from 9 a.m. to 10:30 pm – with the busiest schedule.

Attractions included the popular fast draw competition, traditional dance performances, dog agility demonstrations, antique tractor pulls and engine display, with live music throughout the day.

Other offerings included bungee jumping, a Millennium Falcon bouncy castle with R2D2 and C3PO, and raffling off a chance to win things like a Whistler day trip.

A juggler managed to combine his tricky art with walking on stilts Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“It’s going to be fantastic day,” McIntosh predicted.

While the schedule called for fireworks to end the night, fire restrictions forced a cancellation, and McIntosh said the 12 by 20 foot video display screen would serve as an electronic substitute at the end of the day.

RECENT: Dogs, fast draw, and tractor pulls among favourite events returning to Aldergrove Fair

Sunday, July 17, the last day of the fair, will see the gates open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Attractions were to include an antique tractor pull starting at noon, with a dog agility demonstration show in the morning and afternoon and live music on the main stage.

More pictures from Saturday can be seen online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

For more details, people can visit the fair website.

RELATED: A bigger and better Aldergrove Fair is in the works

AldergroveLangley