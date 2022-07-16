VIDEO: Saturday biggest day yet for Aldergrove Fair

Dan Holiday drew and fired in a blur of motion during a fast draw competition Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Dan Holiday drew and fired in a blur of motion during a fast draw competition Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Velvet Roder, 11, showed off her hoop skills in the kids play zone Saturday, July 16 to the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Velvet Roder, 11, showed off her hoop skills in the kids play zone Saturday, July 16 to the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
The flag of Ukraine was added to a display of military vehicles on Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)The flag of Ukraine was added to a display of military vehicles on Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
An ‘island princess’ paid a visit Saturday, July 16 to the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)An ‘island princess’ paid a visit Saturday, July 16 to the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Robin McIntosh, president of the Aldergrove Fair, described it as a “big day.”

Saturday, July 16, was the longest of the four days for the event at its Aldergrove Athletic Park site at 26845 27th Ave., running from 9 a.m. to 10:30 pm – with the busiest schedule.

Attractions included the popular fast draw competition, traditional dance performances, dog agility demonstrations, antique tractor pulls and engine display, with live music throughout the day.

Other offerings included bungee jumping, a Millennium Falcon bouncy castle with R2D2 and C3PO, and raffling off a chance to win things like a Whistler day trip.

A juggler managed to combine his tricky art with walking on stilts Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A juggler managed to combine his tricky art with walking on stilts Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“It’s going to be fantastic day,” McIntosh predicted.

While the schedule called for fireworks to end the night, fire restrictions forced a cancellation, and McIntosh said the 12 by 20 foot video display screen would serve as an electronic substitute at the end of the day.

RECENT: Dogs, fast draw, and tractor pulls among favourite events returning to Aldergrove Fair

Sunday, July 17, the last day of the fair, will see the gates open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Attractions were to include an antique tractor pull starting at noon, with a dog agility demonstration show in the morning and afternoon and live music on the main stage.

More pictures from Saturday can be seen online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

For more details, people can visit the fair website.

RELATED: A bigger and better Aldergrove Fair is in the works

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley

Previous story
VIDEO: Vintage, sports, military – vehicles of all kinds and years showcased at the local car show

Just Posted

Dan Holiday drew and fired in a blur of motion during a fast draw competition Saturday, July 16 at the Aldergrove fair. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Saturday biggest day yet for Aldergrove Fair

Shane Gibson led Fraser Valley with 16 points as the Bandits fell 87-89 to the visiting Guelph Nighthawks Friday, July 15 at Langley Events Centre. (Canadian Elite Basketball League CEBL)
Nighthawks down Fraser Valley Bandits

B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) is investigating two reported attacks by coyotes in two weeks in ALdergrove, the most recent on Friday, July 15. (Photo: USFWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) public domain)
Second coyote attack in two weeks reported in Aldergrove

Langley Hospice Society’s Shannon Todd Booth (left) showed features of the new hospice’s spa room to Township Councillor Petrina Arnason and City Mayor Val van den Broek. Hospice has received a $100,000 gaming grant this year for its bereavement and counselling programs. (Langley Advance Times files)
Six-figure gaming grants aid multiple Langley non-profits