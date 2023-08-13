VIDEO: Scaled-down ‘Lgendary’ water fight in Langley still a blast

Instead of fire hoses, fire fighters used super soaker water guns at the annual Legendary Water Fight, held at Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Saturday, Aug. 12 under Stage 2 water restrictions. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Instead of fire hoses fire fighters used super soaker water guns at the annual Legendary Water Fight, held at Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Saturday, Aug. 12, held under Stage 2 water restrictions. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A “Ken” tribute at the Barbie-themed Legendary Water Fight, held at Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Saturday, Aug. 12, held under Stage 2 water restrictions. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Stage 2 water restrictions forced a scaled-down version of the Barbie-themed Legendary Water Fight, held at Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Siblings Beau and Bryce (left) came in from Surrey to take part in the Legendary Water Fight at Al Anderson Memorial Pool on Saturday, Aug, 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

As “Barbie Girl” played over the speakers at Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley City on Saturday, May 12, a group of seven firefighters took on dozens of kids, and some adults, in a scaled-down version of the annual Legendary Water Fight.

“I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world/Life in plastic, it’s fantastic” echoed the song by Aqua, with some of the lifeguards dressed up as characters from the hit movie.

Instead of fire hoses hooked into the municipal water system, the firefighters used super-soaker water guns, refilling them in the pool.

It was because of the Stage 2 limits on water use imposed by Metro Vancouver, explained pool supervisor Kasey McDougall.

”Unfortunately, due to the water restrictions, the firefighters can’t spray the kids with the hoses and send their ladder truck,” McDougall told the Langley Advance Times, “but they are still out in numbers here and going to town on the kids.”

Weather conditions were ideal, hot and sunny.

Siblings Bryce and Beau came all the way in from Surrey, with mom Jackie.

“Well, I saw the event was happening last year, but we missed it by one day,” Jackie recalled.

“So I made sure to keep an eye out for it this year.”

Well-soaked firefighter Aaron Salter said they still “had a blast [even] with the water restrictions in place” and suggested holding the event closer to it’s usual July date might help.

“We were just making sure we were abiding by the rules, and we’re unable to flow water using the hose and bringing the tower [truck] down,” Salter said.

“Maybe next year, we’ll be able to be in a little bit earlier and beat the water restrictions.”

The last time Metro Vancouver moved beyond Stage 1 water restrictions was in 2015 when conditions were relatively dry and there was low snowpack.

In announcing Stage 2, effective Friday, Aug. 4, Metro Vancouver board chair George Harvie said water consumption in the region since May is up 20 per cent compared to last last year.

“With more hot weather on the horizon, we are taking this proactive step to ensure that our region’s 2.8 million residents will have enough drinking water for essential uses for the rest of the dry season.”

A young participant took a slide into Al Anderson Memorial Pool for the annual Legendary Water Fight, held on Saturday, Aug. 12. Weather was ideal, hot and sunny, but Stage 2 water restrictions forced a scaled-down version of the annual tradition. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Metro Vancouver typically delivers one billion litres of treated drinking water each day, but that number can increase by more than 50 per cent in the summer, largely due to lawn watering and other outdoor uses.

Stage 2 restrictions include a ban on all lawn watering. Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered by hand or using soaker hoses or drip irrigation at any time, or by using a sprinkler between 5 and 9 a.m. any day.

As well, vegetable gardens can be watered at any time, and “aesthetic water features” like fountains, cannot be filled or topped up.

Washing driveways and sidewalks is prohibited except in limited circumstances, and watering at golf courses and sports fields must be reduced, and water parks that do not have user-activated buttons and switches may be temporarily closed.