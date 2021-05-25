VIDEO: School crosswalk standee Bobbie painted to ‘better represent’ Langley

Douglas Park Community Elementary’s inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley’s diverse community, says school principal. (Langley School District)

“Hi, I belong.”

That’s the message Douglas Park Community Elementary’s inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has to share.

Bobbie has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley’s diverse community.

“Bob wasn’t very noticeable when driving by,” said Ron Dorland, principal of Douglas Park Community School.

“And we also thought Bob needed a transformation to better represent the community and society.”

"Hi, I belong." That's the message Douglas Park Community Elementary's inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has to share. Bobbie has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley's diverse community.#MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/be9TkjEDOa — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 15, 2021

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley School District