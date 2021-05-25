VIDEO: School crosswalk standee Bobbie painted to ‘better represent’ Langley

“Hi, I belong.”
That’s the message Douglas Park Community Elementary’s inclusive crosswalk standee, Bobbie, has to share.
Bobbie has been painted to represent the LGBTQ+ and the different cultural backgrounds in Langley’s diverse community.
“Bob wasn’t very noticeable when driving by,” said Ron Dorland, principal of Douglas Park Community School.
“And we also thought Bob needed a transformation to better represent the community and society.”
