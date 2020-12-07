Wanting to illuminate his Langley City neighbourhood, 50th Avenue resident Troy Warren, and his wife Debbie, have purchased hundreds of commercial grade Christmas lights for their home and added a number of new features to their front yard holiday exhibit. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Sharing a little extra light and love this season

Tell us about your favourite Langley Christmas displays

There’s more need for good cheer this holiday season – with the pandemic and all.

So, to help lift people’s spirits, the Langley Advance Times is encouraging those all around town to turn on those Christmas lights and share some brightness with the world.

In fact, some people started lighting up their homes a little early this year, some displays going up a few weeks ago now.

RELATED: VIDEO – Ultimate Christmas light display returns to Langley street

Nothing wrong with a little extra Christmas spirit, especially during this COVID crisis that is taking its toll on people’s mood, said Langley City’s Troy and Debbie Warren.

Since moving into their home at 20294 50th Ave. four years ago, the Warrens have been decorating their home for Easter, Halloween, and – of course – Christmas.

Their holiday display has grown year after year, and this year, they assure, will be no different.

This couple was pretty anxious to get their front yard decked out again with even more Christmas lights, blowups, and decorations.

“We do this every year… Me and my wife, we love decorating,” Troy shared.

Since COVID started, they’ve taken to decorating a tree in their front yard. For instance, they hung hearts on it for the essential workers. Now, there’s a snowman and Santa hanging out in a tree fort.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces. That’s why we do it,” he said, looking around the yard.

“And everyone is in a tough time right now with COVID happening, so if we can add joy to your life, that’s what we want to do.”

This year, for instance, they’ve added a bench where people can stop and take pictures with all the lights and decorations in the background – provided they’re respectful of social distancing.

RELATED: Ryan’s Regards: ‘The most wonderful time of the year’ arrives just in time

“That’s something new this year,” said Troy, who didn’t want to divulge all their secrets just yet.

Other bright lights and Christmas displays are also helping illuminate Langley for the holiday season, and the Advance Times doesn’t want anyone to miss out on a single bulb.

Submissions of pictures, tips, and display addresses will be accepted all season long, to ensure that area residents know where the best and brightest views are. Include the name of the display, the street address and details of when the lights are on.

Whether the lights are strung for fun or for charity, locations will be shared through an interactive map, and there will be a chance to be featured in the Advance Times light listings.

People can email everything Christmas display related to entertainment@langleyadvancetimes.com or direct message through our Facebook.

If you’re out there visiting displays, visitors are asked to respect residents’ properties if they are taking in a display.

Plan ahead to see if displays are open to the public or offer a view from the sidewalk or street. And again, remember to social distance if you’re not the only observers.

Some of this year’s displays will again accepting charitable donations, so arriving with cash or appropriate items in hand is recommended.

RELATED: VIDEO – Family tradition lights up Aldergrove street

ChristmasLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stepping up: local businesses help Peterson Road school help those in need

Just Posted

Wanting to illuminate his Langley City neighbourhood, 50th Avenue resident Troy Warren, and his wife Debbie, have purchased hundreds of commercial grade Christmas lights for their home and added a number of new features to their front yard holiday exhibit. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Sharing a little extra light and love this season

Tell us about your favourite Langley Christmas displays

xx
Preston Langley FC suspended by soccer district

Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association says Langley club failed to pay annual fees

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Churches provide more than services to communities such as Langley

Letter writer reviews all the social help churches offer, for those who argue they should close

xx
Internet ‘friend’ scams $35K from Langley couple

Warning issued by Langley RCMP

This is a portion of the colouring page released by the Vancouver Giants. To get the full version, go to their website at vancouvergiants.com. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: Instead of a teddy bear toss, Vancouver Giants will hold a colouring contest

For every entry, a kid will get a bear, team promises

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
MSP to fund Salmon Arm girl’s surgery to combat rare cancer after reversing decision

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Most Read