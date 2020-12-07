VIDEO: Sharing a little extra light and love this season

Tell us about your favourite Langley Christmas displays

There’s more need for good cheer this holiday season – with the pandemic and all.

So, to help lift people’s spirits, the Langley Advance Times is encouraging those all around town to turn on those Christmas lights and share some brightness with the world.

In fact, some people started lighting up their homes a little early this year, some displays going up a few weeks ago now.

Nothing wrong with a little extra Christmas spirit, especially during this COVID crisis that is taking its toll on people’s mood, said Langley City’s Troy and Debbie Warren.

Since moving into their home at 20294 50th Ave. four years ago, the Warrens have been decorating their home for Easter, Halloween, and – of course – Christmas.

Their holiday display has grown year after year, and this year, they assure, will be no different.

This couple was pretty anxious to get their front yard decked out again with even more Christmas lights, blowups, and decorations.

“We do this every year… Me and my wife, we love decorating,” Troy shared.

Since COVID started, they’ve taken to decorating a tree in their front yard. For instance, they hung hearts on it for the essential workers. Now, there’s a snowman and Santa hanging out in a tree fort.

“Seeing the smiles on people’s faces. That’s why we do it,” he said, looking around the yard.

“And everyone is in a tough time right now with COVID happening, so if we can add joy to your life, that’s what we want to do.”

This year, for instance, they’ve added a bench where people can stop and take pictures with all the lights and decorations in the background – provided they’re respectful of social distancing.

“That’s something new this year,” said Troy, who didn’t want to divulge all their secrets just yet.

Other bright lights and Christmas displays are also helping illuminate Langley for the holiday season, and the Advance Times doesn’t want anyone to miss out on a single bulb.

Submissions of pictures, tips, and display addresses will be accepted all season long, to ensure that area residents know where the best and brightest views are. Include the name of the display, the street address and details of when the lights are on.

Whether the lights are strung for fun or for charity, locations will be shared through an interactive map, and there will be a chance to be featured in the Advance Times light listings.

People can email everything Christmas display related to entertainment@langleyadvancetimes.com or direct message through our Facebook.

If you’re out there visiting displays, visitors are asked to respect residents’ properties if they are taking in a display.

Plan ahead to see if displays are open to the public or offer a view from the sidewalk or street. And again, remember to social distance if you’re not the only observers.

Some of this year’s displays will again accepting charitable donations, so arriving with cash or appropriate items in hand is recommended.

