VIDEO: Shaving heads in memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp

After the annual cancer fundraiser that honours the memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic, organizers decided to make some changes.

This year, the annual ‘Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer’ ball hockey tournament has migrated to social media and rebranded as ‘Shave for Scott.’

Instead of in-person play over one day in March, every week, two people will challenge each other on social media to raise funds and votes.

The winner is safe while their challenger volunteers to have their head shaved and the video is posted to social media.

It’s been under way since Jan. 4, when the “Ibrahim versus Chayanne” matchup saw them “blow past” their individual goal of $3,000 and Ibrahim get a very close hair cut.

Weekly challenges will continue until Feb. 14.

Organized by members of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity at UBC, the event is one of Canada’s largest independent Canadian Cancer Society fundraisers and it has raised more than $240,000 for cancer research since it started in 2012.

In 2014, it was renamed the “Scott Trapp Stick it to Cancer Memorial Tournament” after their colleague and fraternity brother who passed away of cancer at age 20s.

In his second year on campus, Scott, a 2012 Brookswood Secondary grad, pledged with the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE)-Phi Alpha (UBC) chapter of the fraternity.

After Scott was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, in November 2013, his frat brothers rallied around him.

By the time Scott was initiated into Delta Kappa Epsilon, he was completely bald from chemotherapy and radiation treatments

He insisted on wearing a suit and tie to his initiation, but his frat brothers allowed him to lose the suit and wear his trademark flannels for a group photo.

He battled the disease for a year and appeared to have won his battle by October of 2014, when he was given the all-clear by doctors.

But in early December, doctors discovered the cancer had returned.

Scott passed away, less than three weeks later, with his family and friends by his side on Dec. 26, at the age of 20.

Scott is remembered as a sports enthusiast who was involved in soccer, karate, rugby and lacrosse.

He played for the teen lacrosse team that won gold at the BC Summer Games Team in 2010, where he was chosen to deliver the athletes oath during the opening ceremonies.

He was also known for donating his time to serving meals to the needy in Vancouver’s Downtown East-Side and in Surrey.

Those interested in registering for the event or donating can do so atwww.stickittocancer.ca.

