VIDEO: Shoppers snap up bargains at a buck apiece at Langley PAC sale

Shortreed Elementary PAC able to host its popular sale of gently used goods April 22

The Shortreed Elementary PAC hosted its first $1 sale since before the pandemic. PAC president Amy Synesael said the donations included some high value items, such as a gown. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

People were lined up outside the Shortreed Elementary gym well before the 1 p.m. start to the first $1 sale since the pandemic.

Good crowds showed up Friday, April 22, to pick up bargains and support the school’s parent advisory council (PCA) fundraiser.

There were deals to be had.

“Throughout the sale people found lots of great stuff, such as Air Jordan runners, a microwave, Party Lite candles, a prom dress, American Dolls with accessories, and a new fondue set,” said Cashmere Roder, with the PAC.

The PAC used to hold the $1 sales in spring and fall but they were put on the hold for the last couple of years.

With their return the PAC can resume the popular fundraisers. The April 22 sale did well for the group that supports the students of Shortreed.

“We raised over $2,000, making it our best fundraiser yet,” Roder said.

The public was lined up before the doors opened for the Shortreed Elementary $1 sale on Friday, April 22, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Esperanza Scott, 4, picked up a unicorn horn headband, a purse and more when her family stopped by the Shortreed Elementary $1 sale on Friday, April 22, 2022. She and her brother were each allowed to select five items from the thousands available at the PAC sale. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)