VIDEO: Shortreed one of 30 Canadian schools aided by Indigo’s Love of Reading program

Shortreed Community Elementary has received a $40,000 literacy fund grant from Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

More than $1 million was provided this last year through its annual Literacy Fund Grant to 30 high-needs elementary schools across Canada to ensure children had access to books during COVID-19.

Recognizing many elementary schools across Canada have limited library budgets and their books are often outdated, the program raises funds through in-store donations and disperses funds throughout the year. to various applicants

Shortreed’s literacy committee is in its second year with a strong focus on supporting teacher literacy methodologies, as well as making room for new growth by getting rid of old unused, non-relevant reading resources.

The Literacy Fund Grant will support the existing guided reading programs (with leveled readers) and their Reading Buddies program.

Schools in Abbotsford, Surrey, and Chilliwack also received funding from the Indigo Love of Reading program.

Find out more or donate at www.indigoloveofreading.org.

