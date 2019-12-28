VIDEO: Skating like a superhero at George Preston Recreation Centre

Judging by their outfits, most people who took part in the “Superhero Skate” at George Preston Recreation Centre on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 28), opted to come as their secret identifies.

Among the dozens who took part, only a few dressed up with capes and masks for the occasion, one of them Township staffer Fiona Briner, who confessed “my boss gave me this” as she circled the rink, helping novice skaters get back on their feet.

There was also a crafts table in the foyer, where kids could colour superhero pictures and collect stickers and candy canes.

One staffer said it appeared to be the first time such an event was held at George Preston.

Langley Events Centre has hosted at least one Superhero Skate in the past.



Brookswood resident Tommy Butler and daughter Kylie, 8, brought their Bat-tops to the event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)