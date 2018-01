Highlights from the annual show at Tradex in Abbotsford

Spectators check out a Honda Goldwing during the Vancouver Motorcycle Show, held Friday to Sunday at Tradex in Abbotsford. The event featured the latest gear, demonstrations, stunt show and a brand new lineup of 2018 motorcycles, ATVs and scooters. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Vancouver Motorcycle Show took over Abbotsford’s Tradex last weekend, with hundreds of riders taking it all in.

The event ran from Jan. 19 to 21, and allowed attendees to see all the new 2018 motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides.

You could also meet tons of experts, check out the latest gear and apparel and participate in rider-themed events.

Video by: Jerusalem Amosha/Black Press

Slideshow by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News