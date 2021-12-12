VIDEO: Slow start to Kimz Angels annual fill-the-ambulance donation drive in Langley

Kimberly Snow was hoping the second day of Kimz Angels fill-the-ambulance campaign would see more contributions coming in.
On Saturday Dec. 11, it was slow going at Focus West Logistics at unit 180, 9347 200A St., where the annual fundraiser was operating as a drive-thru event for a second year in a row because of COVID-19 concerns, rather than its usual home at the Murrayville IGA.
“So far, it hasn’t been that good,” Snow, founder of the charity, told the Langley Advance Times on Saturday.
“Usually, there’s more coming in.”
Snow made a public appeal for donations of necessities to help the needy.
“It’s not just Christmas time when people get hungry,” Snow commented.
“Please come and support us.”
Drop-offs were being accepted until 4 p.m.
After close to two years of the pandemic, Snow said Kimz is being contacted by more seniors, more families, and more working poor, people “just one paycheque away” from homelessness.
The charity is is looking for bottled water, ready-to-eat food items, canned meat, hearty soups, cereal and granola bars, peanut butter and and crackers, canned fruit, canned vegetables, restaurant gift cards, grocery gift cards and gas gift cards, as well as towels and blankets and new and unopened underwear, socks, toothbrushes, tooth past, deodorant, diapers size 4,5, and 6, pads and tampons, and depends undergarments for seniors.
Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.
Kimz Angels has also been distributing supplies to flood victims in Abbotsford, and plans to keep on doing so.
People who can’t make it to the warehouse can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.