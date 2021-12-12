VIDEO: Slow start to Kimz Angels annual fill-the-ambulance donation drive in Langley

Kim Snow, Kimz Angels founder, was hoping the pile of donated good at Focus Logistics in Langley would be considerably bigger by the end of a two day fill-the-ambulance drive-thru donation drive held Saturday Dec. 11 and Sunday Dec. 11. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kimberly Snow was hoping the second day of Kimz Angels fill-the-ambulance campaign would see more contributions coming in.

On Saturday Dec. 11, it was slow going at Focus West Logistics at unit 180, 9347 200A St., where the annual fundraiser was operating as a drive-thru event for a second year in a row because of COVID-19 concerns, rather than its usual home at the Murrayville IGA.

“So far, it hasn’t been that good,” Snow, founder of the charity, told the Langley Advance Times on Saturday.

“Usually, there’s more coming in.”

Kim Snow, Kimz Angels founder, takes a selfie with Dr. Gulzar Cheema, his wife Harinder and their two grandsons after they dropped off donations on Saturday, Dec. 11, the first day of a two day fill-the-ambulance drive-thru donation drive in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Snow made a public appeal for donations of necessities to help the needy.

“It’s not just Christmas time when people get hungry,” Snow commented.

“Please come and support us.”

Drop-offs were being accepted until 4 p.m.

After close to two years of the pandemic, Snow said Kimz is being contacted by more seniors, more families, and more working poor, people “just one paycheque away” from homelessness.

Kim Snow, Kimz Angels founder, greeted donors Saturday Dec. 11 on the first day of a two day fill-the-ambulance drive-thru donation drive in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The charity is is looking for bottled water, ready-to-eat food items, canned meat, hearty soups, cereal and granola bars, peanut butter and and crackers, canned fruit, canned vegetables, restaurant gift cards, grocery gift cards and gas gift cards, as well as towels and blankets and new and unopened underwear, socks, toothbrushes, tooth past, deodorant, diapers size 4,5, and 6, pads and tampons, and depends undergarments for seniors.

Anything with an immediate expiry date like bread or milk, however, is not usable.

Kimz Angels has also been distributing supplies to flood victims in Abbotsford, and plans to keep on doing so.

People who can’t make it to the warehouse can make contributions by emailing info@kimzangels.com or by phoning 604-838-6579.

