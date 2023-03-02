VIDEO: Snow slowed, but did not stop, attendance at Fort Langley Film Festival

Despite snowy weather, film fans still turned out for the second annual Fort Langley Film Festival. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Brigette Seib, secretary-treasurer of the Creative Compass Society, was collecting admission at the Fort Langley Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tyler Seib, Fort Langley Film Festival operations director, was impressed with the quality of entries to a 48-hour filmmaking contest that screened on Friday, Feb. 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When Brigitte Seib first thought about organizing a Fort Langley film festival, she said the idea of holding it in snowy conditions was an attractive notion.

“Our original vision was that it was going to be a winter festival,” Seib told the Langley Advance Times.

But perhaps not as wintery as the second annual Fort Langley Film Festival which, like the rest of the Lower Mainland found itself blanketed in snow this past weekend,.

Despite that, filmmakers and film fans still managed to make it to the venue at the historic community hall on Glover Road, though attendance was down.

On Friday, Feb, 24, the three-day event opened with the Fort Flicks 48-Hour Film Challenge, which saw 12 teams of all ages from local schools, post-secondary institutions, and the community create short films over a single weekend.

“They were great,” said Tyler Seib, the festival operations manager.

“We had a full house here.”

Brigitte, secretary-treasurer of the Creative Compass Society that organized the event, estimated 80-90 people filled the hall for the Friday event.

“The snow hadn’t happened yet,” Brigette noted.

When it did, many people still made it in, coming from as far away as West Vancouver.

A highlight of the festival, on Sunday, saw the Creative Compass Society screen their short film, Wheels of Time, in association with Langley Heritage Society, a tribute to life at Fort Langley and the historic CNR station.

Brigette issued a public thanks to the volunteers, who together with the participants and visitors, helped make the film festival a success.

She is hoping to attract more volunteers to work on the event in advance of next year.

For more information on the Fort Langley Film Festival, people can contact Brigitte Seib at info@creative-compass.com or visit www.fortlangleyfilmfestival.com.