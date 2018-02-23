VIDEO: Snowfall’s timing perfect for young sledders

Langley kids made the most of a district-wide pro-d day on Friday

Alena Knoblauch held on tight to Alyah MacRitchie as they slid down the hill next to Langley Riders Arena in Brookswood on a snowy Friday afternoon, Feb. 23. Troy Landreville Langley Times

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” said the mass of young sledders and tobogganers who filled the hill next to Langley Riders Arena in Brookswood on Friday.

The stars aligned for Langley kids on Feb. 23, with a professional development day coinciding with the largest dump of snow this winter, thus far.

Between 10 to 20 cm of snow was expected to fall on the Langleys and the rest of Metro Vancouver on Feb. 23.

By afternoon traffic was tied up in some areas, leading to long commutes for drivers.

The snowfall is expected to end late overnight as the system moves south.