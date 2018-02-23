Alena Knoblauch held on tight to Alyah MacRitchie as they slid down the hill next to Langley Riders Arena in Brookswood on a snowy Friday afternoon, Feb. 23. Troy Landreville Langley Times

VIDEO: Snowfall’s timing perfect for young sledders

Langley kids made the most of a district-wide pro-d day on Friday

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” said the mass of young sledders and tobogganers who filled the hill next to Langley Riders Arena in Brookswood on Friday.

The stars aligned for Langley kids on Feb. 23, with a professional development day coinciding with the largest dump of snow this winter, thus far.

Between 10 to 20 cm of snow was expected to fall on the Langleys and the rest of Metro Vancouver on Feb. 23.

By afternoon traffic was tied up in some areas, leading to long commutes for drivers.

The snowfall is expected to end late overnight as the system moves south.

 

A snow day suits Brandon Knoblauch, Mason Clegg, Lincoln MacRitchie, and Xiggy Barthe just fine as they took advantage of a pro-d day in the district by going tobogganing down the hill beside Langley Riders Arena on Feb. 23. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Previous story
VIDEO: Flames consume small building at Langley Events Centre

Just Posted

VIDEO: Snowfall’s timing perfect for young sledders

Langley kids made the most of a district-wide pro-d day on Friday

Walnut Grove liquor store move turned down by council

For the second time since December, council has voted against the plan.

UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

Incident occurred around noon on Friday; Transport Canada investigating

Langley work crews prep for significant dump of snow

Work underway to keep roads as clear and safe as possible

TransLink says 28 new Skytrain cars to arrive early

The cars for the Expo and Millennium lines will now be delivered three years earlier

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Guards hold noon-hour protest over prison safety

Number of inmates, attacks on officers, increasing says union

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Heavy snow leads to school closures in Greater Vancouver

UBC remains open, but others have cancelled classes and exams

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Most Read