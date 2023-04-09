VIDEO: Stations of the Cross returns to Fort Langley

MC Reverend Sophia Duncey, spoke to 300 people of all ages who took part in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca) Station of the Cross organizers, Reverend Sophia Duncey (St. Andrews Chapel) with Pastor Luke Knight (Living Waters Church) were among 300 people of all ages took in the first post-pandemic version of the event event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca) Close to 300 people of all ages took in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fir Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca) Close to 300 people of all ages took in the first post-pandemic Stations of the Cross Easter event in Fort Langley on Good Friday, April 7. (Rob Wilton/RJMedia.ca)

By Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times

It’s been three years since the Stations of the Cross event has been held in Fort Langley due to the pandemic.

On Friday, April 7, close to 300 people of all ages gathered outside the Fort Langley’s Community Hall to once again participate in the Village’s annual Good Friday celebration remembering the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Worshipers, visitors, and residents have been enjoying the Fort Langley event for over 20 years, said one of the church organizers, Pastor Luke Knight of Living Waters Church. It was first organized in the 1990’s by the Fort Langley Anglican and United parishes.

Asked what message he hoped people would leave with, Pastor Knight said “togetherness is a hallmark of the Christian faith. The purpose of the event is to remember Jesus Christ, his cross, and his great humility. We believe this humility makes unity possible.”

The Holy Week observance was open to all who wanted to celebrate Christ and walk in his footsteps, as young and old took turns carrying a cross to several points nearby the Community Hall.

After a morning welcome message, the masses were off on a spiritual journey that would last an hour and a half.

Reverend Sophia Duncey of St. Andrews Chapel (United Churches of Langley), this year’s MC, she thanked the Wagner Hills recovery centre for providing the mobile stage, tractor and sound crew that led the procession to each location.

This year, the cross had stops at the St. George Anglican Church, Living Waters Church, St. Andrews Chapel, then finished in Fort Langley’s historic cemetery where Reverend Sophia shared the message of the cross. At each location, everyone was encouraged to join in with scripture reading, prayer and song.

Langley Ministerial is a group of local church leaders who organize the day in hopes of inspiring other churches to work together to benefit their communities, said Knight.

