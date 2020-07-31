VIDEO: Supporting growers with farm passports and fresh produce

Chef Adrian Beaty kicks off Langley Eats Local challenge with a take-away meal from his Canned Ham Canteen. (LEPS/Langley Advance Times)

The 11th annual Langley Eats Local kicked off Thursday evening with a meal prepared by Chef Adrian Beaty at the Fraser Valley Cider Company.

Amanda Smith, agriculture program coordinator with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), said the event had great support with about 50 to 60 people attending.

“Overall comments were that people came away very happy and impressed that we were able to turn everything around in the same manner and could still deliver the same feeling,” Smith said.

The meal – a vegetarian pasta with local ingredients – was served in microwavable take-home containers.

“People came up with gloves and masks and there were three stations to visit,” Smith explained. “They would come pick up a swag bag, try the cider, and visit Chef Adrian’s Canned Ham Canteen.”

The event marks an annual celebration the abundance of food and produce from the Lower Mainland, marking a lineup of local vendors and activities for the whole family.

The Eat Local Challenge takes place August 9 to 15, which encourages families to prepare meals made from local Langley-grown ingredients.

Participating businesses and growers include Campbell’s Gold Honey Farm & Meadery, Well Seasoned: A Gourmet Food Store, Festina Lente Estate Winery, Farm Country Brewing, JD Farms – Specialty Turkey Store & Bistro, Langley, BC, Roots and Wings Distillery, Early Bird Family Farm, Camp Beer Co., Fort Langley Village Farmers Market, Leef and Stem, Fraser Valley Cider Company, Veronicas Gourmet Perogies, and Dhaliwal Farm.

People can contact Smith at agriculture@leps.bc.ca. to sign up and start cooking.

Additionally, the Farm Gate Passport Program acts as what Smith called a “self-guided farm-circle tour” or agriculture attractions in Langley City and Township.

“Local is a very important part of Langley,” Smith assured, hoping the opportunities will help both Langley farmers and tourist attractions during COVID-19.

Every Saturday at Early Bird Farm, people can visit to buy fresh local produce – 2768 256 Ave, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, people can visit https://www.leps.bc.ca/agriculture/langley_eats_local/.

