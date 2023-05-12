VIDEO: Take a peak at the massive quilt show in Langley

Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild has members from around the Lower Mainland

The quilt show, which runs May 12 and 13, 2023, includes a vendors market. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The coolest place in Langley this weekend just may be the Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild show, Connected Again.

The show, with more than 220 quilts hung throughout the curling rink as well as the guild’s member quilting challenge, award winning quilts by members, the program that makes quilts for premature babies, and vendors, runs Friday and wraps up at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Many guild members are on scene so the public can match a face to a fabric, or rather many pieces of fabric needed to create the works of art.

That includes Laura Gates. Her quilt, Rock Star, won a Canadian Quilters’ Association award. Made for her husband, the curling-themed quilt seems right at home in a curling rink.

“Both my husband and I are curlers,” she noted.

Still more of her works hang at various locations in the show.

“No two are the same,” she said of her works.

That holds with the hundreds of pieces in the show.

Turn a corner and find a rabbit winking from a baby blanket. Turn another corner and there’s a memorial quilt to Carmie. There’s a big pink giraffe and a blinking Christmas tree wall hanging.

Near the entrance to the show is the fundraiser featuring the art quilts of guild member Val Smith. More than two dozen of her works are being sold during the show with the money going to the BC Cancer Foundation, the fundraising charity of the BC Cancer Agency.

Tricia Brown snapped up her piece early on.

“I’ve always respected her work. She’s doing incredible designs, creative,” Brown said.

A long-time quilter herself, Brown plans keep it for a while but intends to gift it to family members down the road.

Iris Estabrooks was taking in the show and thanks to technology, served as a narrator for her sister, Fern, in Calgary, who was seeing the show on Estabrooks’ cellphone. She said many people stopped to ask her is she was doing a blog, she chuckled.

In one corner of the George Preston Recreation Centre, guild members are cutting, stitching and ironing quilt squares to assemble into preemie quilts.

“I’ve already finished one quilt top,” Beth Laugesen said a few hours into the show on Friday.

The quilts are given to hospitals around the region for premature babies. The program began in 1990. With about 500 quilts on average given away each year, the guild has donated more than 9,000 quilts. Families take the quilts home with them, even when the smaller quilts become mementos of a baby that didn’t survive.

The art quilts and other fabric creations feed their creativity and can incorporate metallic thread, specialty fabrics, painted fabric, or decorations such as Christmas lights – a contrast to the preemie quilts which must be made based on very specific rules, including the use of certain materials suitable for the delicate skin of babies born too soon, making them a labour of love for guild members.

“Yeah, we do like our quilting,” Laugesen commented.

ArtLangley Township

Tricia Brown picked up a colourful art piece by Val Smith who is donating sales to the BC Cancer Foundation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Rock Star is the title of a quilt by Delta’s Laura Gates. The curling-themed piece has won a national award. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Beth Laugesen was at the booth for the preemie quilt program on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Several people worked on a memorial quilt to a friend. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Carol Pettigrew created a fanciful quilt, one of more than 220 at the show. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Iris Estabrooks discussed a floral quilt with her sister, who lives in Calgary. She was Facetiming from the show to brighten up the day of her sister, who is ill. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)