VIDEO: Thousands attend Brookswood Secondary car show

150 cars took part in the first post-pandemic edition of the Brookswood Secondary School fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 150 cars took part in the first post-pandemic edition of the Brookswood Secondary School fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 150 cars took part in the first post-pandemic edition of the Brookswood Secondary School fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. Bruce Mason from Maple Ridge brought his high-performance Camaro, and a stuffed Kangaroo named “Camaroo.” (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) 150 cars took part in the first post-pandemic edition of the Brookswood Secondary School fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. Bruce Mason from Maple Ridge brought his high-performance Camaro, and a stuffed Kangaroo named “Camaroo.” (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Overcast skies and the threat of rainy weather forced a last-minute change of plans for the Brookswood Secondary car show fundraiser on Sunday, May 29, requiring a move from the grassy sports field to the school parking lot to avoid potential damage to the turf.

“We had to make the call early in the morning,” organizer Scott Strudwick told the Langley Advance Times.

By the time the show got underway, conditions had cleared.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Brookswood Secondary will hold its annual car show on May 29

Strudwick estimated 150 car owners and thousands of visitors attended the first post-pandemic edition of the annual event.

“It was a huge success for our first time,” commented Strudwick.

150 cars took part in the first post-pandemic edition of the Brookswood Secondary School fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

His Strudwick Real Estate Team helped put together the Brookswood event – and created the brookswoodcarshow.ca website.

This year, the event added facepainting, a performance by the school band, and bouncy castles for kids in the school gymnasium.

Next year, “we’re going to hopefully be bigger and better,” Strudwick said.

Brookswood Secondary vice-principal Logan Kitteringham praised Strudwick and his team for making the car show a “family-friendly” experience.

“We wanted to figure out a way to reboot the car show for a post pandemic environment,” Kitteringham said.

Future car shows could add attractions like an alumni basketball event “to draw people back into the building for a trip down memory lane” Kitteringham predicted.

150 cars took part in the first post-pandemic edition of the Brookswood Secondary School fundraiser on Sunday, May 29. Willoughby resident Jim Fulton brought his 1952 International pickup truck with a liftable back. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Willoughby resident Jim Fulton brought his 1952 half-ton International pickup with a back end that raises and lowers.

While many people assumed it was a modern-day, custom addition to the bright yellow half-ton, it actually was original equipment, added on by the farmer who first owned the truck, Fulton said.

“He used it for hay and grain,” Fulton explained.

A few vehicles over, Maple Ridge resident Ken Mason was showing off his high-performance Camaro, which came with a mascot – a plush toy kangaroo.

Named “Cameroo,” it was his version of the “garden gnomes” people take on trips, Mason explained.

More photos from the show can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: First post-pandemic car show at D.W. Poppy Secondary set records

CommunityLangley