A vendor and a visitor chatted at the first TinyKittens fundraising holiday social and craft market held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: TinyKittens first Langley craft fair fundraiser rated a success

Will likely be repeated next year, organizer said

There will likely be another TinyKittens fundraising holiday social and craft market for the cat rescue charity next year, given the response to the first.

Held at the historic Fort Langley Community hall on Sunday, Nov. 10, the event went “very well,” said one of the organizers, Trish Gellatly.

“We are very pleased with the feedback we’ve received, the number of people that were able to attend, all of the help from our volunteers , the support from the Fort Langley community and the funds we were able to raise for TinyKittens,” Gellatly told the Langley Advance Times.

“Everyone’s hoping that we will return again next year.”

Gellatly said the organizers were still awaiting the results from an online auction before they can tabulate the amount raised.

TinyKittens board member Anglie Quaalie called the organizers an “amazing community of people.”

It was the brainchild of several TinyKittens volunteers and adopters, who approached TinyKittens founder Shelley Roche a few months ago .

“They were super excited,” Roche told the Langley Advance Times.

“It was a very good surprise.”

By the time the door opened at 11 a.m. at the hall on Glover Road, the group had organized food, live music, a raffle, door prizes, a photo booth, and giveaways top draw potential buyers.

Roche said some vendors reportedly sold out.

“It’s just neat to see how much those ladies care,” Roche commented.

READ MORE: TinyKittens YouTube success fuels more cat rescue efforts

READ MORE: Langley’s famous cat Grandpa Mason remembered

READ MORE: Langley shelter hosts annual ‘Kitten Roundup’

Gellatly and two members of the organizing team, Heather Kenny and Jennifer Free have adopted former feral cats from a colony of over 300 cats that is cared for by TK, with daily feeding, TNR [trap, neuter and release] and veterinary care.

TinyKittens aims to slowly and humanely eliminate the feral cat colonies that exist in rural and industrial neighbourhoods.

Lives of feral cats are short and they often suffer from disease, injury, and being preyed upon by other wild animals.

To learn more, visit www.tinykittens.com, or via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/tinykittens/ to learn more about the local organization with a worldwide following.


Organizers were happy with the turnout at the first TinyKittens fundraising holiday social and craft market held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Some of the crafts on sale at the first TinyKittens fundraising holiday social and craft market held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the historic Fort Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

