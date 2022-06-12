VIDEO: Tradition of annual seedling giveaway continues in Langley and Aldergrove

MP Tako van Popta was handing out Nootka Rose and Tall Oregon Grape plants native to B.C.

Langley – Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta handed out seedlings on Saturday, June 4, in the parking lot of the Langley Home Depot, maintaining the tradition begun by his predecessor, Mark Warawa. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Environmental Partners Society executive director Nichole Marples and several volunteers were busy in the shade of a sun awning set up in the parking lot of the Langley Home Depot store, separating bunches of plants that are native to B.C. into small paper bags.

It was Saturday, June 4, the Langley–Aldergrove MPs annual seedling giveaway, with 500 native B.C. plants available.

“Native plants are naturalized to our environment they provide habitat for wildlife and pollinators and they are beautiful and rural,” Marples explained, as the volunteers prepared Nootka Rose and Tall Oregon Grape plants for distribution.

As people lined up, the hosting MP, Tako van Popta, began handing the plants out.

“It’s a tradition that I inherited from my predecessor, [the late MP] Mark Warawa,” explained van Popta.

The Nootka rose is a native B.C. rose with a pleasant smells that can be used to make tea, while the Tall Oregon Grape plant is “very attractive to hummingbirds and pollinators and provides the first source of nectar for our pollinators in the springtime and the last source of nectar in the fall,” Marples elaborated.

Langley Environmental Partners Society Executive Director Nichole Marples and other volunteers were busy separating bunches of plants that are native to B.C at the annual giveaway of seedlings on Saturday, June 5, in the parking lot of the Langley Home Depot. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The giveaway coincided with Canadian Environment Week, which celebrates Canada’s accomplishments and encourages Canadians to contribute to conserving and protecting their environment.

