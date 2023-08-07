VIDEO: Trains and canoes and ducklings for B.C. Day

B.C. Day wound down in Fort Langley with the annual Brigade Days re-creation of fur traders paddling to the historic fort on Monday, Aug. 7. Murrayville resident Jonathan Wilkins at the back, standing, was chef de Voyageur of one vessel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Duck-duck and her just-hatched ducklings were part of the Aldor Acres display outside the B.C. Farm Museum on B.C. Day, Monday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A York boat of the type favoured by fur traders, with a crew of historical re-enactors aboard, pulled in during the annual Brigade Days re-creation on Monday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Dilly the clown, from Maple Ridge, was collecting smiles from kids at the B.C. Farm Museum on B.C. Day, Monday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A young historical re-enactor waited for the riverside arrival of the fur brigades in Fort Langley on B.C. Day, Monday, Aug. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was the first time two-year-old Rowan from Coquitlam had ever seen an electric model train.

As her son focused intently on the moving miniature trains traversing a large tabletop display at the B.C. Farm Museum, Mom Laura explained his love of trains started with the unpowered variety.

“He has the little ones he pulls [at home],” she told the Langley Advance Times.

Rowan, 2, from Coquitlam was enthralled by the model train display at the B.C. Farm Museum on B.C. Day, Monday, Aug. 7. Mom Laura explained it was the first time he’d seen one. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Valley G Scale Friends club member and organizer Laurie Griffiths spent two days setting up the model train display.

“I feel it’s worthwhile,” Griffiths commented.

“I live in a modular home, so they [usually] live in a box, unfortunately.”

@LangleyTimes Cool trains are on display for BC Day at the BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley pic.twitter.com/UCMqGP7T7m — Dan Ferguson (@John_D_Ferguson) August 7, 2023

It was one of several attractions in Fort Langley on Monday, Aug. 7, B.C. Day, the close of the busiest long weekend of the year.

@LangleyTimes For BC Day Aldor acres has cute critters outside the BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley pic.twitter.com/wNbSnuUJQI — Dan Ferguson (@John_D_Ferguson) August 7, 2023

Just outside the museum, Melissa Anderson from Aldor Acres farm had brought a traveling petting zoo of cute critters, including bunnies, goats, an Emu named Eggo, and just-hatched ducklings with their mom, Duck-duck.

“They’re one day old,” Anderson explained. “They had their first swim [in a pan of water] about 10 minutes ago.”

@LangleyTimes Cute critters from Aldor Acres at the BC Farm Museum in Fort Langley today pic.twitter.com/ScAsRc57vW — Dan Ferguson (@John_D_Ferguson) August 7, 2023

Inside, in addition to the train display, the museum featured demonstrations of old-time rope making, blacksmithing and woodworking along with a scavenger hunt and the promise of goodie bags for every kid.

@LangleyTimes BC Farm Museum is open till 4 pm in Fort Langley for BC Day pic.twitter.com/9Kthxz1bTc — Dan Ferguson (@John_D_Ferguson) August 7, 2023

Over at Historic Fort Langley, the finale for the long weekend was the Brigade Days procession by historical re-enactors to greet three canoes and a York boat of the kind favoured by fur traders back when the Fort was the centre of the trade.

@LangleyTimes Brigade Days draws to a close in historic Fort Langley with a procession to greet the arrival of fur traders pic.twitter.com/FWgEvf8CMm — Dan Ferguson (@John_D_Ferguson) August 7, 2023

Murrayville resident Jonathan Wilkins was chef de Voyageur, in charge of of one of the arriving canoes.

He estimated it was his “eighth or ninth time.”

“Too often, I’ve been standing on the shore watching people in the boat,” Wilkins recalled.

“To see the people on the shore from the boats is a great thrill.”

@LangleyTimes Brigade Days winds down with arrival of fur traders in Fort Langley pic.twitter.com/gAhXSMMVZ8 — Dan Ferguson (@John_D_Ferguson) August 7, 2023

Wilkins is hoping the event will resume the longer trips that used to be commonplace.

“I’m looking forward to when we do the reenactment from Mission, or even Yale,” Wilkins said.

“We’ve come down from Yale before, camping a few times on the way. That’s always good fun. And we enjoy bringing members of the public with us. We had many guests today who are not regulars.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. Days sees re-enactors reunite at historic Fort Langley, while farm museum draws hundreds

READ ALSO: Farm museum opens for its summer season