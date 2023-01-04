VIDEO: Tree chipping season gets underway in Langley

Scouter Martin Lylyk, of the First Walnut Grove Scouts unloaded a tree Saturday, Dec. 31 at Walnut Grove Secondary School. Organized by the First Walnut Grove scouts, it was believed to be the first Christmas tree recycling event of the season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A truck laden with trees, part of a pickup service, pulled up Saturday, Dec. 31 at Walnut Grove Secondary School. Organized by the First Walnut Grove scouts, it was believed to be the first Christmas tree recycling event of the season. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) First Walnut Grove Scouts were also accepting bottles for recycling on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Walnut Grove Secondary School. The Langley scout troop will hold a second Christmas Tree recycling event on Saturday, Jan. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There was a steady stream of vehicles dropping off trees in the parking lot of Walnut Grove Secondary School on Saturday, Dec. 31.

It was, as near as anyone could tell, the first Christmas tree recycling event in Langley — and the first since pandemic restrictions on such events were eased.

Scouter Martin Lylyk, of the First Walnut Grove Scouts, explained the donations will be used to send kids from the scout troop to camp, purchase camping equipment, and fund other youth activities.

“It is so nice not to be wearing masks and not to be at social distancing when we’re doing this,” Lylyk told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s nice to see the smiling faces of kids again.”

While an exact tally from the Saturday tree-chipping wasn’t immediately available, Lylyk said the response appeared to be better than he’d been expecting.

“Very successful,” Lylyk commented.

First Walnut Grove Scouts will be back at Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr. on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pick up services are available for a minimum $10 donation per tree picked up in Walnut Grove, $20 per tree picked up in Fort Langley. Contact Brent Japp to arrange pick up at treepickup@1stwalnutgrovescouts.ca or phone 604-720-4805.

More images from the day can viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

A First Walnut Grove scout helped unload trees Saturday, Dec. 31 at Walnut Grove Secondary School. The scout troop will hold a second Christmas Tree recycling fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 7. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There will be many other tree chipping events in the Langley area this coming weekend:

• Taryn Guiel Real Estate Team with Ridge Bins: Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr., Sunday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tree chipping offered by donation. Funds raised will be donated to the Walnut Grove Secondary Breakfast Club.

• 1st Willoughby Scouts: Willoughby Elementary School, 20766 80th Ave., Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chipping is by donation. Tree pick up services available subject to minimum donation depending on distance – $10 within Willoughby area, $20 outside Willoughby. Contact 604-619-6504 for pick up. A bottle drive will be held at the same time as the chipping event.

• Tim Keis Real Estate Team: Hakim’s Independent Grocer, 20678 Willoughby Town Centre Dr., Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tree chipping offered by donation. All funds raised will be donated to the Langley Food Bank. Non-perishable food and cash donations also accepted.

• Cancer benefit: Willowbrook Shopping Centre (corner of 197th Street and Willowbrook Drive), Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eighth annual chipping event benefits the Canadian Cancer Society. Chipping by donation (cash or card), and bottles can be dropped off.

• Firefighters: Langley City paid on-call firefighters hosting a chipping and bottle drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 20297 Fraser Hwy.

Minimum $10 donation. Recyclable beverage containers accepted. Benefits Mamas for Mamas and on-call firefighter charities.

• 2nd Brookswood Eagles and 1st Fort Langley Venturer Scouts: Brookswood Secondary, 20902 37A Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree chipping offered by donation. A bottle drive will be held at the same time. Funds raised will be used to support scouting activities.

• D.W. Poppy Dry Grad: D.W. Poppy Secondary, 23752 52nd Ave., Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tree chipping offered for a minimum $20 donation. Limited tree pick up services available subject to minimum $30 donation. Contact 604-838-7877 for pick up.

• Copper for Kids Foundation: Langley Fundamental Elementary, 21789 50th Ave., Sunday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Murrayville Plumbing and Ethos Landscaping teamed up to host event that benefits the non-profit foundation and food programs in local schools. By donation drive-thru tree disposal.

