VIDEO: Tree of lights draws 200 to Aldergrove plaza

An estimated crowd of about 200 people turned out Sunday, Dec. 4 to sip hot cocoa, compose and mail letters to Santa in a special mailbox, and witness the Christmas tree of lights turn on at the Aldergrove plaza at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway.

Among them was the Patrick family, Ian and Amy and their two children, who had relocated to Aldergrove about six month ago and were delighted with their new home town, especially how neighbourly people were.

“A lot more community,” Amy commented.

“There’s a lot more [family-friendly] events,” Ian remarked.

He described the tree lighting as the “epitome of community events. It’s awesome.”

Robin McIntosh, one of the volunteers who organized the tree lighting, told the Langley Advance Times the Aldergrove Christmas committee wanted to make the season special for the community.

“What we really want to to do, is make people feel welcome here,” McIntosh said.

“Just make people proud to be here.”

That includes recognizing the resident with the best light display.

Entries are being accepted online at aldergrovefestivaldays.com/LightUpContest.html for the “Walt Levy” Christmas Light Up Award, named after a local volunteer, and one of the founders of Aldergrove Festival Days Society.

The winner will be announced on the Langley Christmas Lights Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

The day before the tree lighting, Rotary Club of Aldergrove volunteers were putting up Christmas lights on Fraser Highway.

“I am not sure if people in Aldergrove know that the Rotary Club of Aldergrove has been doing this for the past 32 years,” commented Rotary president Jayne Pilot.

“I am sure many people think it is the Township of Langley, which it is not.”

Aldergrove’s Christmas Light Up Parade runs through downtown Aldergrove Saturday Dec. 10, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Residents are invited to the Elks Christmas party with Santa at the Aldergrove Plaza that starts at 4:30 p.m.

