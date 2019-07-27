VIDEO: Trevor Linden comes to Langley for Club 16 pre-registration event

New location becomes fitness chain’s largest facility and lowest-priced gym in city

Former Vancouver Canuck Trevor Linden was in Langley to sign a few autographs and welcome athletes and exercisers to his new Club 16 location.

“We are pretty excited opening a Club 16 here in Langley,” Linden said. “We’ve been trying to do that for years, but now we’ve finally found a great location with amazing parking.”

Trevor Linden Fitness has previously opened 10 locations across the Lower Mainland, making the new facility at 20175 Langley Bypass the 11th and largest under the Club 16 name.

“This is our largest facility at just over 30,000 square feet. It has the best equipment money can buy and an amazing women’s only facility called She’s Fit! within the club itself. It will be a beautiful facility and we are really excited about it opening in November,” Linden added.

Officially opening on November 22, people interested in a new workout space lined the sidewalk for a chance at pre-registering without paying any enrollment fees.

The cost for a membership is $4 per week, which representatives from Club 16 say is the lowest average price for a gym in Langley.

Read More: Linden launching new gym on bypass

Geoffrey Thai, a member waiting in the line-up, said he was on the lookout for an affordable gym. “This is pretty affordable. I was just at Golds Gym and it was like $50, so this seems like a great location and close too.”

Another line-up member, Janet Kumar, said she’s been waiting for Langley to get a Club 16 and came out specifically to be part of the sign-up deal.

Cathy Marriott liked the idea of She’s Fit!, a ladies only space to work out. Standing next to her husband Ted, Marriott did admit however, she did not like that Linden would not be available to be her own personal trainer.

Linden stuck around for much of Saturday morning, signing autographs and snapping pictures with fans with a fresh membership in their hands.

The Langley Club 16 will have 100 cardio machines – all with personal screens for TV and internet – as well as five lines of different weight lifting mechanisms and a personal training section.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________