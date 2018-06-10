Annika Zanatta was one of the fastest competitors in her age group. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Tri-It Triathlon in Langley City

Open-to-all-event draws more than 200

About 200 people took part in the City of Langley 18th annual Tri-It Triathlon on Sunday at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool at 4949 207 St., swimming in the pool, then biking and running through the surrounding neighbourhood.

Competitors of all ages and abilities swim, bike and run different routes with varying degrees of difficulty, with the youngest swimmers paddling through 25 metres while older competitors have lengths of up to 400 metres.

Bike runs range from 1.1 km to 22, and runs ranged from 600 metres to 5.2 kilometres.

The event has categories for youth ages 5-14, adults, seniors, and relay teams of up to three people.

This year, the event had an new Adult/Classic/ Team Run route of 5.2KM along 53 avenue through the Nicomekl River pathways and back.

Prizes are awarded to the first place male and female participant in each age category.

The Tri-It event was first launched in 2000 by the City of Langley and the City firefighters as a fundraiser for the burn fund.

After about a decade, the firefighters moved on to other fund-raising initiatives and the City maintained the annual event as a community fun run.

All net proceeds of the Tri-It Triathlon are donated to KidSport Langley.

Austin Beese is a study in concentration as he preapres for the start of the Tri-It triathlon in Langley City. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Dylan Dumont grabs his bike and heads for the start of the cycling competition at the 2018 Tri-it triathlon in Langley City. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Eliza Gooch crosses the finish line at the Langley City Tri-it triathlon. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Father and daughter Masa Tamashiro and Ashley Tamashiro of Langley await start instructions. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

