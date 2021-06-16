VIDEO: Tropical tacky tourists vacation at Shortreed Elementary

Staff dressed up on Friday morning and greeted students with grass skirts, sunglasses, and smiles

Shortreed Elementary students had no idea.

When they arrived to school last Friday morning, staff were completely dressed from head to toe in tropical tacky tourist attire – waving and dancing as they wore sunglasses, grass skirts, leis, flowery shirts, and anything else bright and fun.

Principal Chris Wejr told The Star that the idea came from an online staff meeting held more than a month ago.

“Obviously, it has been a very challenging year and this has left us unable to do some of the fun school-wide events and activities that helps make our school the awesome community it is,” Wejr explained.

The question posed to Shortreed staff was “what are some ideas that will help us finish the year in a strong and positive manner?”

READ MORE: Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

“We broke into groups online and a group of intermediate teachers came back with an idea for a Staff Spirit Day where we would dress up to have some fun as a staff and create some smiles for families and students,” Wejr said. “We wanted to catch the students and families off guard for some initial confusion and then some fun.”

Staff were encouraged to go all out.

Teachers, custodians, administration assistants, and support staff – even the RCMP School Liaison officer – took part and got dressed up.

Wejr said the idea to line up along the street to welcome students via a beach dance party gave Shortreed school a needed boost as the school year nears its end.

“It was so fun to see the smiles, the laughter, the screams, the confusion, and to hear all the honks of positive support,” he said.

Classes officially wrap on Tuesday, June 29.

AldergroveLangley School District

Shortreed Elementary staff got all dressed up for their students for a tacky tourist greeting on Friday morning. (Michelle Greer/Special to The Star)

Shortreed Elementary staff got all dressed up for their students for a tacky tourist greeting on Friday morning. (Special to The Star)