VIDEO: Try this on for size… free suits!

Langley Moores donates hundreds of outfits to WorkBC that people in need can wear for job interviews

A good suit can be tough to find; especially one that is affordable, stylish, and the perfect fit. For many, job interviews call for that kind of attire, but their budget simply does not allow for the opportunity to dress for success.

Enter Moores Clothing for Men and the WorkBC Centre; the two have partnered to distribute free gently used suits to the community throughout Thursday, Aug. 22.

Ines Montoya, business and community liaison at WorkBC, said it’s all about getting people the job they want.

“It’s put on in partnership with Moores for people in need looking for work and attending professional interviews,” Montoya explained. “Some people may be applying for entry level jobs or others maybe looking to take the next step with their company – immigrants who are new to Canada and maybe have been use to wearing a different outfit to an interview.”

All throughout the month of July, the Moores at 20202 66 Ave in Langley City collected gently used clothing through an annual suit drive, which were then donated to WorkBC.

“Langley has done this for the past three years,” Montoya said. “It is done through WorkBC all across the Lower Mainland – I know Surrey held theirs just a few weeks ago. We are here to help connect people with jobs. We’ll follow up with them and see if there was a second interview or success later on.”

Interested job applicants were invited to make an appointment with WorkBC, although walk-ins were welcomed throughout the day.

The WorkBC office, 19925 Willowbrook Drive, was temporally transformed into a clothing shop – equipped with a make-shift walk-in-closet filled with racks of suit jackets, pants, dress shirts, and even shoes. Around the corner from that room was a shelf completely filled with a countless selection of ties.

Rick Beckett, placement specialist at WorkBC, was the man responsible for doling out recommendations and fashion tips for the day.

“People generally know the colour they want, but the style is where I help them out,” Beckett said. “We start by asking what kind of job they are applying for and go from there. I give them advice and help tell them what to do with their collars and how to tie their ties. You don’t want to show up to an interview over-dressed either.”

Beckett’s expertise led to a multitude of different pairings for clients. Over 100 suits were donated to the cause, providing more than enough choice for combinations.

Multiple changing rooms were converted from WorkBC offices so clients got some privacy to get a feel for their new looks. If alterations were needed, Beckett and Montoya helped by giving recommendations of local businesses that did that kind of work.

Beckett even pulled out a few donations, still with tags from recognizable names like Perry Ellis attached.

“Some haven’t been used,” he said. “A shirt like this would sell for $150 easy at the store.”

At the end of the whole process, everyone coming in left the building with a complete suit – absolutely free.

“It’s there’s to keep,” Montoya assured. “It’s done for the community. We say people in need have priority, but anyone in the community is welcome to come.”

In their first two hours alone, Montoya said roughly 30 people came in to pick out an outfit so they could get themselves prepped and ready for an interview. The drive is open to anyone from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

