VIDEO: Victoria Day long weekend roundup

Beer festival, parade, community celebration and more happening in Langley this ‘May Long’

The May Day Parade takes place on Monday, May 21 at 11 a.m. in Fort Langley. Langley Times file photo

With the forecast calling for sunny and warm weather, families may want to have a ‘staycation’ in Langley this May long weekend.

Thankfully, there are plenty of fun activities planned for kids — and adults — to make this Victoria Day a memorable one.

FORT LANGLEY BEER & FOOD FEST

WHEN: Saturday, May 19 | 12 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Langley National Historic Site, 23433 Mavis Ave.

COST: $35 to $120

The second annual Fort Langley Beer & Food Festival, hosted by Trading Post Brewing, is back at the Fort Langley National Historic Site on Saturday, May 19. There will be more than 20 local breweries and food vendors in attendance, and live music performers throughout the day.

Purchase tickets online at fortlangley.beer.

VICTORIA DAY IN FORT LANGLEY

WHEN: Monday, May 21 | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Fort Langley Village (Mavis Avenue and Glover Road)

COST: Free

The 96th annual Victoria Day celebrations in Fort Langley begin with a pancake breakfast followed by a parade at 11 a.m. The parade will form on Church Street before travelling west on Mavis Avenue to Glover Road. Once on Glover Road, the floats will go south to 88 Avenue, west to Trattle Street, north along Trattle Street to St. Andrews Avenue, and then east into Fort Langley Community Park.

At the park, the May Queens and the Royal Party will be piped in. May Pole Dancing in the park will be followed by live entertainment through until 4 p.m.

Festivities include the Lions’ famous barbecue chicken, rides for the children, mini golf, vendors, food and much more.

HERITAGE CN STATION & FLAGSTOP GALLERY OPEN

WHEN: Monday, May 21 | 12 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 23245 Mavis Ave. Fort Langley

COST: Free

Fort Langley’s 1915 CN Station opens for the season on Victoria Day. Visit the restored station, 1920s wooden caboose (with model railroad), 1947 coach railcar and Mrs. Simpson’s heritage garden.

The station is also home to the Flagstop Gallery, which showcases art by members of the Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG). Artists will be one site promoting their first show of the summer season, Langley Now and Then.

CLOVERDALE RODEO & COUNTRY FAIR

WHEN: May 18, 4 to 11 p.m. | May 19, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | May 20, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. | May 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607 62 Ave.

COST: $10 general admission; $35 one day ride pass; $25 rodeo events

Neighbouring Cloverdale is hosting the 72nd annual Cloverdale Rodeo and the 130th annual Country Fair all weekend long. The world’s best cowboys and cowgirls will compete for cash prizes in roughstock rodeo events, includings saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding and ladies barrel racing.

The country fair will feature a midway with rides for all ages, food vendors, a marketplace, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, World Freestyle Skateboard Round Up, Cowboy Rib Fest, Richard’s Racers Pig Races, the West Fine Art Show and more.

Head to cloverdalerodeo.com for more details.

WEST FINE ART SHOW

WHEN: May 18, 4 to 9 p.m. | May 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | May 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | May 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Cloverdale Rodeo, 17607 62 Ave.

COST: $10 general admission to the Cloverdale Rodeo

One of B.C.’s largest art shows returns to the Cloverdale Rodeo this weekend. The West Fine Art Show is featuring work by 18 of western Canada’s top artists, including Langley artists Joyce Trygg, Lalita Hamill, Drew Keilback, Patricia Falck, Catherin Traynor, Ronald George Straight and Brian Croft.

A portion of all art sales will be donated to the C.H.I.L.D. Foundation to fund research for children with Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and liver disorders.

Visit westart.ca for more info.