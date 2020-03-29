VIDEO: Viral signs of the times appear on Langley sidewalks

One of many encouraging messages that have appeared on Langley sidewalks. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A Langley woman who started writing encouraging messages in chalk on her sidewalk was not surprised that other people took the idea and ran with it after word got out on social media.

Murrayville resident Mary London called the “Chalk your walk” campaign an “uplifting little idea” to keep spirits up during the COVID-9 outbreak.

Messages like “we’re all in this together,” “we can do this” and “this too shall pass” appeared on sidewalks in several Langley neighbourhoods between Friday, March 20th and Saturday, March 21st.

“It’s just a nice little feeling,” London said.

“It’s another way of saying, we’re all in it together. It;s something that doesn’t cost anything, something that makes people happy.”

London was pleased to see that someone made some anonymous additions to her chalk drawings.

“They added some hearts and stuff.”

There have been many spontaneous demonstrations of support as the COVID-19 numbers began to climb in B.C, and Canada.

Some people habe begun arranging to bring food to first-line responders in hospitals, while other first responders like police, fire and ambulance have flashed lights and run ttheir sirens outside hospitals.

Some residents of Langley City and Vancouver’s west end have been stepping outside to amke some noise for for people on the medical front lines.

In New York City, on Friday, residents applauded and cheered for two minutes.



