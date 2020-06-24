VIDEO: Walnut Grove Secondary students cover Pinkzebra music for final project

Each student submitted their own track plus pictures of something they find amazing for the video

During the last two months, while the world’s education system was in emergency distance learning, Walnut Grove Secondary School (WGSS) staff decided the format for their Concert Choir would be an “engaging” project for students to pursue from home, yet, still together.

The students of WGSS collaborated to bring together a digital performance of Pinkzebra’s “Amazing” for that project.

Pinkzebra is a pseudonym for a producer that creates inspiring songs and royalty-free music for YouTube videos, commercials, TV, and other forms of media.

Each student submitted their own track and they were layered together to create the peice, while also submitting personal pictures of something that they found amazing.

READ MORE: Langley teenagers hand out roses and carnations at Walnut Grove skate park

Michael Angell, a member of the music department at WGSS, said they picked an upbeat song with a positive message, cut it up into five parts, prepared rehearsal tracks for each part, and uploaded the resources onto a conference platform called Teams.

“We would receive these files and offer suggestions for improvement as we moved toward a final full ‘performance’ recording last week,” Angell said. “Each week we met on Teams and discussed interpretive ideas and tried to talk through and demonstrate vocal concepts that would help blend the ideas into a unified whole.”

The group video was taken directly off of a “Zoom” meeting and 75 audio files were mixed, along with the accompaniment track and the photos seen in the final video.

