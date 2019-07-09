VIDEO: Water guns versus fire truck?!

The Legendary Water Fight happens annually at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool in Langley City. (Langley Advance Times files)

Pump the Supersoakers, fill the buckets, and prepare to get drenched.

The annual Legendary Waterfight is back this Saturday, July 13 for all out water warfare between the lifeguards, swimmers, and the Langley City Fire Rescue team.

People of all ages are invited to Al Anderson Memorial Pool from 1 to 4 p.m. to take part in the battle and choose which side they’d like to be on.

Karlo Tamondong, recreation supervisor at Langley City, said even though outfits will be soaked, people are encouraged to come in costume.

“This year is superhero themed so people are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite superhero,” Tamondong explained.

The pool won’t be supplying any water guns, participants will have to bring their own arsenal from home.

Around 10 fire fighters are expected to show up in their loaded truck – hoses ready to douse anyone on the opposing team.

“People can buy their tickets at the pool in advance or just come on the day,” Tamondong added. “Either way, just show up and have fun.“

The pool is located at 4949 207th street and admission is $5.

There is a bleacher section for spectators, but those who take the chance to sit there may want to come armed with a water gun just in case the battle spreads.

