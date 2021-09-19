VIDEO: West Fine Art Show in-person exhibition and fundraiser draws carefully distanced crowds

Nineteen artists took part in the West Fine Arts fall exhibition and fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society at the Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove held from Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) As he worked on one painting, Richard Brodeur positioned another for visitors to view at the West Fine Arts fall exhibition and fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society at the Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove held from Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) There was a good turnout at the West Fine Arts fall exhibition and fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society at the Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove from Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Organizer and artist Brian Croft reported a good turnout at the West Fine Arts fall exhibition and fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society at the Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove from Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Nineteen artists took part in the West Fine Arts fall exhibition and fundraiser for the Langley Hospice Society at the Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove from Friday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Sept 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A return to a carefully monitored in-person event by the West Fine Art Show and charitable fundraiser at the Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove drew a good turnout, organizer and co-founder, historical landscape painter Brian Croft, said.

“A lot of people buying, a lot of paintings coming off the walls,” is how Croft summarized the three day event that wrapped up Sunday, Sept. 19.

“Sales were good.”

Social distancing and other COVID precautions were being followed, with numbers carefully monitored, Croft told the Langley Advance Times.

“We watch it very closely,” Croft remarked, but they were only forced to delay admission to keep numbers within limits once.

“Just for a few minutes.”

Sunday was the last day of the exhibition at Glass House, 23449 0 Ave, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Artists include Croft, Brent Cooke, Jodie Blaney, John Ferrie, Richard Brodeur, Emily Lozeron, Lorn Curry, Joyce Trygg, Jim Pescott, Ken Nash, Graham McKenzie, Felicity Holmes, Serge Dube, Alison Philpott, Drew Keilback, Judy Vanderveen, Catherine Traynor, Victor Gligor, Patricia Falck and Lizete Dureault.

Music was also provided throughout the weekend by Langley guitarist John Gilliat.

Partial proceeds from the fall event will go to support Langley Hospice Society.

Admission is free, but donations to the charity are welcome.

Last year alone, the September show raised more than $10,000 for the charity, bringing the contributions to date to more than $70,000 for hospice.

One show in early spring (which had to be held virtually this year for the first time) raises money for the Langley School District Foundation, as well as a show held in the mid to later part of May in conjunction with the Cloverdale Rodeo (which was cancelled this year) and typically benefits the CHILD Foundation.

More photos from the event can be viewed online.

More information about the artists can be found online at www.westart.ca.

