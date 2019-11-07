VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley?

Residents voiced questions at TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall, Thursday afternoon

What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley?

People who wondered that question were welcome to attend an open house where they could voice their questions and concerns at Langley City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Facilitated by TransLink, the meeting ran 3 to 8 p.m. and focused on phase two of the project – providing new details including locations of the proposed SkyTrain guide-way along Fraser Highway.

Jeff Busby, Surrey Langley SkyTrain project director, said the open house was an imperative step in moving forward.

“This is the second round of engagements which talks about transit improvements and provide details about station location, environmental impact, and to hear from people to see if we’ve missed anything,” Busby said.

Translink opened the floor for feedback on SkyTrain integration with other modes of transportation, such as walking, cycling, and driving – while providing copious amounts of maps and information on where the proposed line will run.

The space in City Hall was almost filled to capacity with curious residents who could fill out a survey and mark on poster boards of what they care most about when it comes to the facilities

According to the green dots people had placed, parking for both vehicles and bikes were one of the top concerns.

“The most common question I’ve been asked is ‘when will it happen’,” Busby said. “There is a lot of excitement and support for the project.” He noted that TransLink is aiming to have a SkyTrain connection to Fleetwood by 2025.

The proposed stops eastbound from King George would include 140, 152, 160, 166, 184, 190, 196, and 203rd Streets.

People are encouraged to visit www.surreylangleyskytrain.ca to get the full details or take the survey to voice their opinions, which will be active until Nov. 17.

Read More: TransLink disputes severity of bus delays caused by transit strike

Four additional open houses events will be held around Surrey, Nov. 12-16 that residents are welcome to attend.

Busby added that about 1,000 people came to the last open house and more than 21,000 completed the previous survey.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Not looking forward to raking? Here’s why to leave the leaves

Just Posted

VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley?

Residents voiced questions at TransLink’s open house at Langley City Hall, Thursday afternoon

Active veterans in Aldergrove drive to remember

Volunteer veterans with the Museum of Armed Forces gear up for Aldergrove Remembrance Day parade

Con artist claims to be Hydro employee in $1,000 Langley scam

Scammers tried to bill a local business owner for cash this week

Best blades go to games

Langley speed skaters to compete in Fort St. John

Housing sales see autumn increase in Langley

Sales are much higher than last year

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Family renews appeal for tips in Lower Mainland after Terrace man killed in hit-and-run

Suspects and witnesses are believed to be Lower Mainland residents

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Edibles legal, but there are limits, say RCMP

Most Read