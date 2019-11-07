VIDEO: What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley?

What does the SkyTrain mean for Langley?

People who wondered that question were welcome to attend an open house where they could voice their questions and concerns at Langley City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Facilitated by TransLink, the meeting ran 3 to 8 p.m. and focused on phase two of the project – providing new details including locations of the proposed SkyTrain guide-way along Fraser Highway.

Jeff Busby, Surrey Langley SkyTrain project director, said the open house was an imperative step in moving forward.

“This is the second round of engagements which talks about transit improvements and provide details about station location, environmental impact, and to hear from people to see if we’ve missed anything,” Busby said.

Translink opened the floor for feedback on SkyTrain integration with other modes of transportation, such as walking, cycling, and driving – while providing copious amounts of maps and information on where the proposed line will run.

The space in City Hall was almost filled to capacity with curious residents who could fill out a survey and mark on poster boards of what they care most about when it comes to the facilities

According to the green dots people had placed, parking for both vehicles and bikes were one of the top concerns.

“The most common question I’ve been asked is ‘when will it happen’,” Busby said. “There is a lot of excitement and support for the project.” He noted that TransLink is aiming to have a SkyTrain connection to Fleetwood by 2025.

The proposed stops eastbound from King George would include 140, 152, 160, 166, 184, 190, 196, and 203rd Streets.

People are encouraged to visit www.surreylangleyskytrain.ca to get the full details or take the survey to voice their opinions, which will be active until Nov. 17.

Four additional open houses events will be held around Surrey, Nov. 12-16 that residents are welcome to attend.

Busby added that about 1,000 people came to the last open house and more than 21,000 completed the previous survey.

