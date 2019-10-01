Musician Tom Hammel and performer Paul Cowhig prepare to take an audience on a trip through history at the heritage CN Rail station in Fort Langley. Wheels of Time runs every Saturday until the Cranberry Festival on Oct. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Wheels of Times roll at CN station in Fort Langley

Performers re-enact real-life people from different eras

Russ Bowling isn’t much of a dancer, but that doesn’t seem to matter to Lois Cross, who beams as the air gunner with 422 squadron leads his British war bride on a slow pirouette on the platform of the CN Rail station in Fort Langley.

Bowling and Cross were real people.

Portrayed by performers Andrew Keilbart and Cassidy Flyman, they are among several historical characters brought to life for “Wheel of time,” a play devoted to different people who passed through the station over the years.

Following a quick off-stage costume change, Keilbart and Flyman return as a blissed-out pair of 6o’s hippies who have decided to take the train and are confronted by someone who may or may not be a Beatle.

A series of brief vignettes are stitched together by musician Tom Hammel and narrator Barb Coulter.

Other performers at the Saturday outdoor event include Paul Cowhig, who, among other people, inhabits the character of Langley physician Dr. Benjamin Marr.

Barb McLeod switches characters and genders, from a flower lady who sells a rose to the air gunner, to a train conductor involved in an improbable, but true, scheme to move a building.

Wheels of Times continues at the heritage CN Rail station in Fort Langley until the cranberry festival on Oct. 12. Shows are hourly on Saturday from noon till 4 p.m. p.m. Admission is free.

Barb McLeod switches characters and genders, from a flower lady who sells a rose to the air gunner, to a train conductor involved in an improbable, but true, scheme to move a building. Wheels of Time runs every Saturday until the Cranberry Festival on Oct. 12 at the heritage CN Rail station in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Russ Bowling (Andrew Keilbart) buys a flower for his bride on the platform of the CN Rail station in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Russ Bowling (Andrew Keilbart) leads Lois Cross (Cassidy Flyman), his British war bride, on a slow pirouette on the platform of the CN Rail station in Fort Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

