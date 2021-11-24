VIDEO: Why Langley’s Wagner Hills rehab centres are holding a retro telethon this Saturday

Online fundraiser will hearken back to the 80’s when the facility was founded

Wagner Hills addiction recovery centres will be hosting a retro Christmas Telethon online on Saturday, Nov 27.

“The biggest question I get is why a telethon,” said Rachel Sledding, Wagner Hills director of development.

Because Wagner Hills was founded in 1981, “we want to travel back in time to where it began, capturing the magic of a 1980’s telethon filled with performances, special guests, stories of life change and more.”

Wagner Hills is inviting people to tune in for the event, and consider hosting a watch party by signing up online at wagnerhillsfarmsociety.formstack.com/forms/watchparty.

For people hosting watch parties, Wagner Hills is offering treats such as popcorn and chocolate, Christmas Telethon merchandise, Wagner Hills Market goods, and a host guide with great ideas on how to “Make it a party!”

The live broadcast will begin at Saturday, Nov. 27th at 7 p.m., streaming live at www.wagnerhills.com/telethon.

Participants will glimpse the vision that founder Helmut Boehm had 40 years ago “and spark wonder with us for the next 40 years of healing growth and transformation,” Sledding said.

Wagner Hills founder Helmut Boehn, seen here with his wife Linda. (file)

There will be an opportunity for everyone to call into the broadcast and make a donation.

“Wagner Hills rely heavily on the generosity of our donors to continue the life changing work we do,” Sledding said.

“The programs we offer provide hope, joy and healing to our residents, and what better time of year to celebrate these themes that at Christmas? Every dollar donated is directed to healthy meals, safe accommodations and the programs that provide our residents with an opportunity to work and develop the skills and support networks they need to thrive.”

Part of a working farm, Wagner Hills participants work on the farm and in the workshop creating products and giftware that are sold at The Market, open to shoppers for on-site or online. They also participate in counselling, classes, worship services and other supportive programming.

Throughout the past 40 years, over 5000 people have come to Wagner Hills seeking transformation and support.

Wagner Hills Men’s Campus is a 45 acre farm near Fort Langely and Aldergrove, BC. The Farm has greenhouses, barns, animals and a workshop beside the New Life Centre.

The Women’s Campus, a 50 acre farm, is located in the heart of the Campbell Valley near Langley. The property has the Stevenson House of Hope, a market, workshops, green houses, a gymnasium, gardens and animals.

